King of France, king of PSG. Even switching noble titles, the result is always the same: Kylian Mbappé. In fact, the Parisian champion will be the new captain of the national team and at the same time he will become the most important element of the Qatari emir’s club. More than Messi and Neymar. In short, the 24-year-old extends full powers on the French football scene.