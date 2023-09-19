The contract of Maximiliano Meza with the Monterrey Football Club will end next December and the club wants to renew the Argentine midfielder, but said contract extension will depend on the player’s representatives, yes, since the player has two representatives, one who helps him with the legal issue and another to the emotional.
The Gang would seek to renew Maxi Meza, Willie Gonzalez in RG La Deportiva, He assured that Monterrey wants to extend the contract to Maxi for three more years, since he is one of the favorite footballers of Fernando ‘Tano’ Ortiz.
Maxi had already had talks since the beginning of 2023, but with the departure of Victor Manuel Vucetich, everything was put on pause; Therefore, just a few months after the end of the contract, negotiations must begin to be reactivated given that he is an important element for the current coaching staff and is one of the players who have earned the affection of the fans.
”We are days away from closing, if Maxi Meza wants and if his representatives want Maxi Meza’s contract to be extended for three more years with the Monterrey Soccer Club… Maxi has two representatives, one sees him the legal, and the other the emotional. “Someone who works with him on the emotional aspect and someone on the legal aspect,” he said. Willie.
Meza arrived in the Sultana del Norte in 2018 and went with Javier Aguirre with whom he showed himself best, although he did not do badly with Vucetich and ‘Tano‘. ”The negotiations are very advanced between Maxi and Monterrey. In a few more days we can have, and if everything fits, we can have the renewal announcement,” the journalist assured.
