Mario Casas caused a stir in Mexico City, as he was visiting and unleashed reactions of all kinds due to how accessible he was to the press, making it clear that he is not a divo, he even spoke about Eiza Gonzalezbut not as many wanted, since he only commented on the work that the Mexican has been doing in Hollywood.

As some have already known for weeks Marios Casas and Eiza González were captured in a very affectionate manner in various parts of Spain, which generated a stir in the press about a possible relationship, but when the film actor was asked if he had anything to do with her, he made it clear that his life private does not speak.

It was for the Venga la Alegría cameras where Mario Casas He took photos with his fans and spoke to the press, but when they asked him about Eiza Gonzalez With whom he supposedly has an affair, he only commented that she is a great woman, but he also admires her for everything she has achieved in the cinema, because as is known, the Mexican has achieved very far with several productions.

Meanwhile Eiza Gonzalez who is also not seen much in front of the press, has not commented anything about a possible relationship with the Spanish actor, so her fans are desperate to know if they are going or not, since the actress has also tried to take great care of her private life from questions. from the press.

“Eiza González is very similar to the actress who was her partner also in Three Meters Under the Sky and in real life Ku was also”, “Mario Casas is so beautiful, my platonic love, but well, I choose you, Eiza, be happy”, ” “Will Mario know what the girl really is, I say, so that when they have children and she goes out, the mother won't get angry,” social networks write about the celebrities.

