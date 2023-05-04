May 2 was a day with many mixed feelings for the Costa Rican actress and singer Maribel Guardia. On the one hand, his only son Julián Figueroathe result of the love affair she had with the Mexican singer-songwriter Joan Sebastian, would have turned 28 years old and on the other hand, That same day, his grandson José Julián turned six years old.. In the midst of mourning and with great strength, the television host and her daughter-in-law Imelda Garza-Tuñón organized a fun party for the little one, who looked adorable in a costume Charizardhis favorite pokemon.

José Julián’s birthday party, pokemon themedtook place in the garden at the house of his grandmother Maribel Guardia (whom he affectionately calls Mimi), located in the Jardines del Pedregal residential neighborhood, south of Mexico City. Among the guests was Mrs. Vilma Chacón, mother of the actressas well as his niece maribel garcia (sports host on TUDN), her close friend, actress Olivia Collinsand D’Yave and Marcelia Figueroa (Julian’s sisters). And of course, they couldn’t miss the birthday boy’s preschool friends.

Through their social networks, Maribel Guardia shared a series of photos of her grandson’s birthday.

The well-known film, theater and television actress expressed that God is so good that he sent her two angels on the same day, “one is already in heaven, your dad, but you are here on earth and I have a lot to do for you, a lot to fight for, many reasons to be happy. We love you with all our soul José Julián”.

Likewise, Maribel del Rocío Fernández García, shared a video of her grandson’s previous birthday, in which we see Julian Figueroapulling the string of the piñata in the shape of another of his son’s favorite pokemon.

“How the baby was born the same day as Julián, just as your son gave you the strength to fight and get ahead, now he is your beautiful grandson who motivates you to continue and with a smile, what an admirable being you are,” the actress wrote. Sinaloan Lorena Herrera.

Julián Figueroa died at the age of 27The last Sunday April 9, 2023because of a acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation. He was found dead by his wife, the young singer Imelda Garza-Tuñón, in one of the rooms at Maribel Guardia’s house. When commemorating the birth of her offspring, the actress published a message on her social networks with a torn soul.

“Maybe I’m selfish because you’re in a better place, close to God, but my heart still doesn’t understand ethereal planes. I keep so many unforgettable memories, although there are moments when I can’t breathe and my legs shake, I remember that I had the lucky to be your mother for as long as God wanted, I remember that I had the privilege of knowing your soul full of light, your sharp intelligence, your black sense of humor, your talent and your music. You left us your flesh and your blood in that beautiful grandson in whom I can look at your eyes. I will get ahead, adored son, do not worry about me, your light will accompany me until God decides to meet again. Meanwhile, here we will celebrate and honor your life “.