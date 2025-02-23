In the still night. With the ear alert. When only some engine or lost voice startled Don Quijote street. Then the glass and iron lamp, clarity and patience was lit, and the mirror absorbed the shadows of the dining room. The table … Round just like a focus. The chairs available as interlocutors. The open dictionary in a lectern. The alphabet growing in its thick lenses. His gray hair on a bun. The shirt fastened to the last button. The bug of well -aligned chips, the feather in parallel. Your typewriter or, rather, to rewrite. The pencil testing the resistance of the paper: crossing up, crossing out. And Maria’s hands. Your spots, your calluses, your reasons.

(…) He got up at about five to review the new chips before going to work. Thus the morning was impregnated with his obsessions. On weekends, when the bedroom left, her husband’s whisper came.

“They are running out of bed!”

“It’s that you come to get running.”

While boiling the water slowly watered, as separating them in syllables, the balcony plants. He hunched in front of them to read their leaves. In their half -sleepy senses the ground coffee and the land of the pots, thinking and flourishing were mixed.

As the family woke up, Maria’s things were being removed from breakfast table. His children teased him.

“Do you spend the grammar jug?”

“Do you want more lexical slices?”

“MMM, newly machine new!”

When he returned from the library, he had sleep and mind in another part. Each bite was a phrase, a definition to digest. Half an hour of nap was allowed. It was hard for him to remember dreams. More than concrete images, they had tongue jirones. He was unfortunate reading news or listening to the radio, to the fishing of current expressions. Sometimes I checked the notes he had taken on the flight: turns, underlined, foreign comments. Other times he pretended to review his plants, he looked out on the balcony and refined his ear, absorbing the voices that ascended. He narrowed his eyes to enjoy that ideal position, neither in the street nor at home, nor were nor inside the sound of the world.

(…) The idea of ​​isolation seemed as tempting as aseptic. Were the noise part of the listening? A radio off was perfect and sterile. That is why she preferred to keep the balcony ajar: thus ventilated her attention. I imagined the voices oscillating, in the manner of a dial, until reaching some harmony. Every time someone broke around, the ear was renewed. No, she did not envy her husband’s still office. Bah. Of course I envied him.

His revenge materialized in a stealthy deployment, such as the ants that spy from a girl. Centimeter to centimeter, their boxes were taking the cabinets, shelves, tables, cupboards, multiplying behind the doors and under the beds. His home became a jungle of words. The night Fernando ran into a bundle of chips inside the first aid kit, formally presented his protest.

“The bathroom or me, dear.”

“Do you let me think about it?”

Progressively, and he did not know how deliberate, he was renouncing social life to surrender to his dictionary. Was he making a sacrifice, as Consuelo reproached him? Or, deep down, I had always wanted to do something like that and hadn’t found a good reason?

“See when we eat together, Maria, we never see each other.”

“Yes, yes, soon.”

“What is it soon?”

“A time adverb.”

*****

If he wrote for love he had read, and read more to write better, and then reread his own words. If I ended up writing, in short, what I needed to read, it only made sense to try books that did not exist.

He longed to invent the dictionary that had needed, the one that would have loved to consult as a student, researcher, librarian, mother. He worked with his holes. I wrote from there.

Something similar thought about those who, hopefully, would stop perhaps in their pages. Was your existence by sitting? Or broke papers so that this imaginary community was possible?

Among the little certainties that at their age were staying, an era just that: the links between ethics and verbal precision. Some people wrote, but everyone spoke. Talking was the work. Our work. A radically collective, regardless of who took the floor. Like a dictionary.

While preparing an apple cake for Fernando, who would soon arrive from Salamanca, Maria thought of the cuisine of the tongue. The recipes of good saying were less interested in paying what has been said and deducting their ingredients. He found delicacies on the street or in youth, the same one that, since the world had opened his mouth, never spoke as it should. If this prejudice was paid to, only Adam and Eve had expressed themselves correctly.

Although the official volume was not declared normative, its flavor and its texture said something else. I was filled with precepts. They took it out of the rodeos and archaisms to explain a word. Why should the language adopt an imposed record when referring to themselves, like those people who took too seriously? (…)

The majority of speakers, Maria thought, used vocabulary with common sense, but almost no one was able to define it. That paradox fascinated her. How to describe our own speech without babbling? Didn’t she babble now? And it didn’t take long to warm up?

To choose the mold, it was worth considering who the raw material was. If it made sense to belong to a specialist committee rather than the collective ear. Was the dough burning? (…)

Monolingües dictionaries were supposed to analyze a known language (apple cakes were also supposed to need more baked time, in short), while bilinguals deciphered an unknown language and helped express themselves in it. Patrañas Giving up a tongue ruined her. At the same time, a virtuous circle was drawn to native and foreign: the intuitive was formalized and the studied became spontaneous.

Maybe, he rang by extracting the blanket blasting tray, there were three types of tongue. The maternal, which was learned with doubts and care. The foreigner, who appointed other worlds. And the paternal, which set the rules.

“And who is that for, mom?”

-Was. For your father.

(…) Despite her bad press, she sympathized with youth neologisms: they seemed to proof that the language danced. That is why he tried to take advantage of the parties that Carmina and Pedrito organized at home. Before they went out there, Maria preferred them making noise nearby.

“What generous is your mother.”

“Don’t believe.” He is taking notes.

(…) A summer afternoon, of those who melted thought, María outlined the general scheme of her dictionary. He was forced to coup on a single page, to check to what extent he visualized and understood. After a few failed attempts, the last diagram was contemplated. A drop of sweat was falling into the center. That project, for which he had calculated a year or two of work, could be branched to infinity.

“Once I try something, she goes out of my hands.”

I was not sure if it was a virtue or a conviction.