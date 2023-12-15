The most attractive match in the run-up to matchday 17 of the English Premier League is undoubtedly the one in which they will star Liverpoolleader of the tournament with 37 units, and Manchester Unitedsixth in the table with 27 points, since in addition to being among the first places in the competition, they are two of the most important and traditional clubs in the country.
Manchester United has had eight meetings against Liverpool as a visitor without victories, and will seek to break that strong streak in this clash. When was the last time he beat him in that condition and how did he form the XI that Louis Van Gaal commanded at that time? We review.
The Spanish goalkeeper, now 33 years old, had his place secured at that time and was important for the victory since he did not concede goals against a Liverpool team that is always used to scoring, especially at home.
Ashley Young, today at Everton, occupied the right back in that match until he was replaced by Borthwick-Jackson in the 42nd minute.
Chris Smalling, today in Roma, was the first centre-back in that clash, and like many defenders he was cautioned for grabbing an opponent in the 65th minute.
Born in the Netherlands, the defender who currently plays for Girona in Spain played the entire game in that victory.
Matteo Darmian, now a 34-year-old Inter defender, also played the 90 minutes of that match.
The Belgian was in charge of managing half of the field. He did it with discretion, even though he was reprimanded for knocking down an opponent with fifteen minutes remaining in the game. He also provided the assist for the goal.
Also present in the midfield was Morgan Schneiderlin, a Frenchman who is now 34 years old and plays for Kifisias.
The Englishman played 66 minutes until he was replaced by the Spanish Juan Mata. Jesse Lingard is now 31 years old.
The Spaniard played 72 minutes in midfield until Van Gaal replaced him with Memphis Depay.
Anthony Martial, a Frenchman who is now 28 years old and still playing for Manchester United, played with the number “9” shirt and very close to Wayne Rooney.
The historic striker scored the only goal of the game against Liverpool, after an assist from Fellaini, in the 78th minute of the match. Born scorer.
