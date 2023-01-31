Home page World

The back hurts. It doesn’t get better and nobody knows what triggers it: herniated disc, sciatica and lumbago – what is what and what occurs when.

Berlin – The crux with the cross is widespread: It is not without reason that back pain is considered a kind of widespread disease in Germany. Similar to Headaches where the question is where they come from and when to see a doctor, back pain is also common. With many people it cracks and hurts on the “back” – no wonder, after all we usually sit far too much: in the office, on the train, in the car – and that where Sitting supposedly can even be deadly. Well, it won’t be that bad for most people.

But the pain in the back – regardless of whether it is back pain in the upper back, lower back, lower left or lower right back – can very quickly become torment. Sometimes those affected do not know exactly what it is: simple back pain, problems with sciatica, lumbago or even a herniated disc. kreiszeitung.de gives an overview about diagnosis and causes as well as the difference between lumbago and a herniated disc.

Crux with the cross: herniated disc, lumbago, sciatica – which can cause back pain

An old proverb says: Even a beautiful back can delight. But this allegedly oh so delightful rear view of a person is becoming more and more of a problem. Especially in those moments, when the usual Pain relievers such as ibuprofen, paracetamol or aspirin no longer help and nothing the Back pain, which can also be related to a person’s psychewants to alleviate.

Even with tension – i.e. when muscle areas are tense over a long period of time – back pain can occur. Be it due to stress or incorrect back posture: In this case, muscles no longer get enough oxygen and harden. Without stretching the muscles, they pull on the tendons – and the back pain increases.

Back pain is a widespread disease: a doctor explains the problem to a patient using a display model of the spine. © imago

But in comparison, this is a more harmless form of back pain, which can also be caused by a herniated disc, lumbago or sciatica problems – this is what pain is called that occurs due to irritation of the sciatic nerves or nerve roots in the lower lumbar vertebrae.

For problems with sciatica – this is reported among other things ardalpha.de about the symptoms – the pain area is sensitive to pressure. The skin may feel numb. In some cases, the feet or toes appear paralyzed. Back pain associated with the sciatic nerve can be triggered by wear and tear. Or a wrong movement or an injury in the lumbar region.

Back pain from herniated disc or lumbago? What are the signs of a herniated disc

Severe back pain that radiates into the arms and legs, numbness and paralysis – all of these can (or should not) be symptoms that indicate a herniated disc. The intervertebral discs can be thought of as a buffer that cushions the movement of the vertebral bodies and ensures that the pressure is evenly distributed over the spine. According to vital.de In the course of a person’s life, tears form in the outer fiber ring of the intervertebral discs. This can ultimately lead to a herniated disc if the so-called gelatinous core of the disc penetrates into the cracks in the fibrous ring under load. The parts of said gelatinous core can press on a back nerve and cause severe back pain.

These signs indicate a herniated disc:

Severe back pain

signs of paralysis

Sensory disturbances in the arms and/or legs

Muscle hardening in the affected area of ​​the spine

Tingling, numbness or coldness in your arm or hand

Dysfunction of the sphincter muscles

Most often, a herniated disc occurs in the lower back, more precisely: in the area of ​​the lumbar spine. The cervical and thoracic spine can also be affected by a herniated disc, but this is less common. The symptoms of a herniated disc vary depending on the location and severity of the herniated disc. Not every herniated disc manifests itself through physical symptoms.

Therefore, it can also happen that a herniated disc is accidentally discovered on an X-ray. Nevertheless, there is of course a list of symptoms that indicate that the cause of the back pain could be a herniated disc.

Symptoms of a herniated disc

Back pain that occurs suddenly or gets worse when you exert yourself

hardened muscles in the affected area of ​​the spine

In the case of a herniated disc in the lumbar spine (lumbar spine):

Pain in buttock or leg

occasional tingling in the leg

Paralysis of the leg muscles

In the case of a herniated disc in the cervical spine (cervical spine):

neck pain

Pain in arm, hand or back of head

Tingling, numbness or coldness in your arm or hand

in extreme cases, paraplegia with paralysis and loss of sensitivity

Pain in the back becomes torturous: What can be the causes of a herniated disc – and what are the symptoms?

But what can cause a herniated disc? Herniated discs can be genetic on the one hand, but poorly developed back and abdominal muscles also increase the risk of suffering from a herniated disc. The same applies to factors such as overweight, Smoking, overload, lack of exercise, incorrect posture when carrying, sitting or lifting or misalignment of the spine, which are also among the causes of a herniated disc. When treating a herniated disc, like this ardalpha.de, is usually based on conservative therapy. The back pain that occurs as a result of the herniated disc is said to be alleviated by medication.

The second approach is to normalize the back muscles through physiotherapy and exercise. Anyone who suffers from a herniated disc should refrain from sports that put strain on the back or the intervertebral disc. For this reason, jogging, cycling or swimming, for example, are recommended. After a period of six to eight weeks, the problems and discomfort after a herniated disc should have improved or gone completely. In severe cases, however, surgery may be necessary.

Back pain: lumbago or herniated disc – what is the difference between the two?

That leaves the question, which has not yet been clarified, what exactly is the difference between a herniated disc and lumbago. What they both have in common is that back pain occurs both with a herniated disc and with lumbago. Symptoms of lumbago are sudden pain that can be localized as an acute, boring or stabbing pain in the lower back between the buttocks and the costal arch. Most often they appear after an abrupt and unfamiliar movement. Those affected are then restricted in their movement.

The symptoms of lumbago usually go away on their own after one to two weeks. Unlike a herniated disc, lumbago causes irritation of the small vertebral joints or the intestinal and sacral joint. “As a rule, lumbago causes muscle cramps and inflammation in various parts of the spine, which heal completely within a few days to weeks,” says Munich neurosurgeon Dr. Marko stand via ardaplpha.de.