“My wife and I met 17 years ago, and everything was going well until the third pregnancy, things went wrong. I felt rejected, and that distanced me from her. I allowed Peter Pan to get hold of me and I went to party, I let myself go and I blamed her that, instead of pulling the relationship, she kept rejecting me. In the end we went to therapy, together and apart, there we started talking and we met again. Today, Peter Pan is gone and we are still together ”. Admirable exorcism, that of the therapy of couple….

