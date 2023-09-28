There are thousands of Colombian citizens in the process of applying for a US visa, with which they are allowed to legally enter the North American country for a specific period of time, depending on the reasons why they are interested in traveling.

Although the embassy has issued a record number of visas so far this year, there are still many other people interested in accessing it. We tell you how long I can stay in the territory depending on the type of visa.

The visa is an essential permit that must be requested by all Colombians who wish to travel to the United States, regardless of the reasons why they are interested in making the trip.

Although, there are various categories of these, which accommodate different needs and provide a different length of stay, as well as the possibility of carrying out different activities in the national territory, whether commercial, tourism, education, among others.

How long can you stay in the United States?

Within the category of nonimmigrant visasthat is, for people who plan to travel to the US temporarily There is a visitor visa (B):

The Visitor visa is “for people who wish to enter the United States temporarily for business reasons (B1)which includes attending professional meetings or conferences, leisure travel, including vacations or visiting family; or medical treatments (B2)“, according to the portal of the Official Visa Appointment Service of the US Department of State.

Those who access this Visitor visa may be in the country for a maximum period of up to six months.

In the case of the student visasthe length of stay depends on the study program and how long it takes, so it may be up to five years. Although, once you finish your studies you have a period of 60 days to leave the country.

There is also the category of exchange. The official website of the United States Government indicates that those who access an exchange visitor visa (J-1) can stay in the country “from a few weeks to several years.”

These exchange programs allow foreigners to teach, study, research, or do “au pair” work in exchange for room and board.

For their part, the work visas H-2B, these can be extended for qualified jobs in terms of up to one year each. Each request for extension of deadline must be accompanied by a Valid Temporary Employment Certification and new. The period of Maximum stay in the H-2B classification is 3 years.

Another visa that is possible to access is the O- 1 for ‘Persons with Extraordinary Abilities or Achievements‘ in the sciences, arts, education, business or athletics, or have demonstrated a record of extraordinary achievements in the motion picture or television industry and have been recognized nationally and internationally for those achievements.

These people have an initial period of stay up to 3 yearswith extensions of up to 1 year if necessary to complete the initial event or activity.

It should be noted that not in all cases the visa is approved, since many applications do not meet the necessary requirements to grant it. For example, there are simple but repetitive errors that can cause you to receive a negative response, such as the photograph that must be attached to the DS-160 form.

According to the World Statistics portal, Colombia is one of the countries where visas are denied the most with a 33% rejection rate; That is, one in three Colombians are not approved for entry to the United States.

What is the visa application fee?

If you are thinking about joining your compatriots visiting the United States, please note that the costs for processing the visa permit changed as of June 17, 2023.

– The application fee for business or tourist visitor visas (B1/B2 and BCC), and other non-petition-based nonimmigrant visas (NIVs), such as student and exchange visitor visas, has increased from $160 USD to $185 USD, which is equivalent to approximately 745,000 Colombian pesos.

– The application fee for certain petition-based nonimmigrant visas for temporary workers (categories H, L, O, P, Q and R) has increased from $190 USD to $205 USD, about 825,000 Colombian pesos.

– The application fee for a treaty trader, treaty investor and treaty applicant in a specialized occupation (category E) has increased from $205 USD to $315 USD, approximately 1,268,000 Colombian pesos.

