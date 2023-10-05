It is well documented that Assassin’s Creed Mirage It’s a considerably smaller adventure compared to the previous three installments in the series, but how long exactly is it? Some members of the IGN staff took it upon themselves to share their own experiences. It took our colleague Aldo Lawson around 11 hours to finish the new installment of Ubisoft.

The player with the shortest time finished Assassin’s Creed Mirage in 10 hours. The slowest staff member took almost 17 hours before the credits rolled. Everyone plays differently, so below we detail how each one approached the video game. Remember that you can always check the site How Long To Beat to see how long it takes on average for people with various play styles, whether completionists or those who focus on finishing the main quests.

Dale Driver – Executive Video Producer

I feel like I took my time with the main story of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, with a total of 15 hours and 49 minutes before the credits rolled. Although I left a lot of side content unexplored, I made sure to try out enough to feel like I got the full experience of everything the game had to offer.

As expected, upon completing the story the game returns you to Baghdad to continue exploring, and with most regions only 50% complete, I decided to do just that. I completed all the pending contracts I could find, collected all the pieces, artifacts and historical sites, and finally obtained the easy and accessible platinum badge in a leisurely 23 hours and 27 minutes. Considering that the same feat in Valhalla It took me more than 100 hours,Ubisoft I definitely wasn’t lying when they said this was a Assassin’s Creed much shorter!

Matt Purslow – News Editor

After investing more than 120 hours in Valhalla Just a couple of years ago, I wasn’t ready to fully complete another game of Assassin’s Creed. So for Mirage, I focused mainly on the main plot line, made up of five central investigations. The credits rolled after 16 hours and 47 minutes, and I was quite satisfied with this quick dose of old-style stealth.

During those almost 17 hours, I played the main missions at a steady pace, trying to be as stealthy as possible. You could definitely speed up the campaign process if you were less interested in stealth than I am, but that would probably mean you’d have to deal with the terrible sword combat of Mirage, which I do not recommend. Besides the main quests, I also collected some resources to get some bonuses, like all the mysterious pieces that unlock three special Isu items. I also did four or five bounties, but these side quests are pretty basic and didn’t hold my interest. All in all, it was a pretty straightforward playthrough that I had completed over a long weekend.

Jesse Gomez – UK Video Producer

Even in the best of times, I couldn’t find Mirage completely enjoyable, but due to my curiosity to see how the story unfolded, I sought to complete the last Assassin’s Creed in the shortest time possible and I achieved a time of 10 hours and 52 minutes. I focused entirely on the main story, ignoring all the contracts, additional upgrades, and spending little to no time collecting resources. I probably could have sped things up even more by syncing some additional viewpoints and opening up more fast travel opportunities, but even that didn’t seem necessary with such a small map.

Having said that, Mirage It was an incredibly easy 10 hour game to play, and even though the game encouraged me to go the stealth route, most of the time it was easier to just go in head on with sword in hand and cut everything down. In retrospect, I wouldn’t recommend playing the game at this speed, especially if you’re enjoying everything that Mirage has to offer, but if you just focus on the story, you can finish it pretty easily in under 11 hours.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be available from October 5, 2023 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, iOS and Microsoft Windows.

