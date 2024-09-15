Dani Olmo arrived at FC Barcelona this season as their biggest signing. The Spanish international arrived at the Catalan team after having a great participation with the Furia Roja in the Euro 2024. In a short time, the attacking midfielder is having an impact on the Blaugrana squad.
In the 1-4 victory over Girona, Dani Olmo had a great game and scored a goal in the 47th minute. However, in the 61st minute, the player from Tarrasa had to be substituted due to an injury. The Spanish player was replaced by Eric García.
Despite the victory against Girona and remaining at the top of the La Liga standings, alarm bells have been raised in Barcelona’s entourage following Olmo’s injury. According to the most recent reports, the situation is not that serious and the player could be back in a short time.
Diario Sport reported that the midfielder could recover from his injury in a period of between seven and ten days. This is undoubtedly good news for FC Barcelona.
Olmo is expected to miss the Champions League game against Monaco on Thursday 19 September. The midfielder is in doubt for the match against Villarreal on Sunday 22 September.
The former RB Leipzig player could be back against Getafe in the La Liga match on September 25.
