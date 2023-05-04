Two days after the coronation of Carlos III and Camila, British flags already line the streets and shops of London, the portraits of the new monarch dominate the shop windows and the most devoted have already pitched their tents on The Mall, the avenue through which the King and Queen will pass.

The coronation will be, without a doubt, one of the biggest events of the moment, as well as one of the “biggest security operations” the UK has ever known.

More than 2,000 people, including heads of state, kings and members of various monarchies, politicians and representatives of civil society will attend the ceremony this Saturday at Westminster Abbey in central London.

A float accompanied by thousands of soldiers in dress uniform will be the Great start to the first coronation of a British monarch in 70 years.

Now flanked by Union Jack and Commonwealth flags, the iconic pink-paved promenade is one of the most coveted positions for those who want to admire kings, since that is where they will begin their journey to Westminster Abbey (round trip), forcing the masses to crowd in two brief kilometers instead of the eight of Elizabeth II in 1953.

Rehearsals for the military parade that will accompany the royal carriage.

The big security operation

Despite the fact that the king wanted to organize an event of lesser magnitude than his mother’s coronation in 1953 or her funeral in Septemberthe act will require an imposing security operation.

Dubbed “operation gold orb”, the device to protect the route of entry and exit of the abbey will include snipers on the rooftops and plainclothes officers, metal detectors, sniffer dogs and a no-fly zone over the center of the city.

The police will also use facial recognition technology on the streets. “The watch list will focus on those people whose presence (…) would cause concern, including those people wanted for crimes or on which an outstanding arrest warrant rests,” Scotland Yard said in a statement.

“We will have the largest mobilization of agents in a single day seen in decadeswith just over 11,500 officers on duty,” said Deputy Deputy Commissioner Ade Adelekan.

Fans waiting for the historic coronation of Carlos III. Photo: EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

The fans already secure their place

I can’t sit at home knowing that I might be here

Among the royal fans who have already marked their spot is Grace Gothard, who wanted to witness the coronation parade rehearsal in the middle of the wednesday morning, led by Charles III and Prince William along with troops and other members of the British Royal Family.

“We decided to take a nap on the grass, how cold!” Gothard exclaimed into the EFE microphone, while describing the wait in the middle of the night in St James’s park. “Later we had rehearsal, so we got up and watched them. It was very nice. the carriage is beautiful”, he pointed out, in front of some life-size portraits of Carlos and Camila.

A large attendance is expected at the coronation of Carlos III. Photo: EFE/EPA/CATHAL MCNAUGHTON

I think until you watch Saturday’s event, you can’t imagine how great it will be.

Next door, Lucy Edwards has just set up shop to give “all the support” to Carlos IIIconvinced that “she will do the best she can”, despite having “a lot of weight on her shoulders to keep up with her mother”.

Edwards, a carer for the elderly in Bristol, You haven’t missed any royal events since the prince’s wedding Guillermo and Catalina, and he has taken advantage of the fact that he has finished his night shifts at work to camp out until the end of the week.

“I saw people already coming to The Mall to get ready, so I want to be here to soak up the atmosphere,” he confesses.

Since days before the big event, hundreds of fans have already secured their place. Photo: EFE/EPA/CATHAL MCNAUGHTON

“I can’t sit at home knowing that I might be here”, she adds, happy to be with her friends, with whom she already camped during the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II last June.

Equipped with wipes, food, sleeping bags and public bathrooms a few meters away where you can wash up, Edwards predicts a stay “not as basic as camping in the mountains” although “not as pleasant as a hotel either”.

There are many tourists who stop to ask them why do they spend their free time sleeping in the middle of the hustle and bustle of the security fences, something that Edwards does not hesitate to attribute to the lack of cultural references.

“In the rest of the world they may not have events like this and, obviously, they don’t understand the enormity of this, he argues. I think until you see the event on Saturday, you can’t imagine how great it will be.

A worker inspects the Drum Major’s State cape adorned with the new CR III shield and which will be displayed during the Coronation of King Carlos III. Photo: Justin TALLIS / AFP)

The walls are dressed in royalty

The final stretch of preparations goes beyond the epicenter of Westminster Abbey, where the coronation will be held before 2,200 guests –6,000 less than that of Isabel II–.

There is no corner in the capital where the event is not mentioned, either because the special coronation quiche (with spinach, broad beans and tarragon) is promoted on the menu or because there are some butter cookies for the occasion.

Artists painting a mural in honor of Carlos III. Photo: EFE/ Clàudia Sacrest

In front of the popular John Lewis shopping center commuters waiting for the bus they have no choice but to do it under a giant crown canopywhile the shop windows display portraits and tableware dedicated to the new monarch.

Also commemorating the event is a decked-out Covent Garden market, a King Carlos III made with 73,412 Lego pieces in the emblematic Hamleys toy store or facades such as the Dorchester Hotel, next to Hyde Park, which has recreated the original decoration designed by Oliver Messel 70 years ago for the coronation of Elizabeth II.

The festive atmosphere extends to the outskirts of the capital, such as in the Hounslow district (west), where the young Indian artist Yash Patel, mounted on a crane, paints a large portrait of the king on a wall.

“The reason why we celebrate and make this mural is that the king is the head of the Commonwealth, here we are all from one country, of the Commonwealth”, Jignesh Patel, co-author of the mural and also from India, told EFE.

At the foot of the crane, other residents armed with brushes give color to the 54 flags that, from the bottom of the mural, reflect one of the challenges faced by Carlos III in his new reign: that of keeping the Commonwealth of Nations together and, in turn, combating the legacy of slavery and colonialism on which it is based.

Portrait of King Charles III in a shop window in London. Photo: EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

costs and protests

A national occasion like this, a grand state event, attracts enormous global interest that more than makes up for the expense involved.

The British royal house denied information according to which the operational would cost about 100 million pounds ($125 million), which had drawn criticism at a time when many Britons are struggling with the skyrocketing cost of living.

“I’ve seen various estimates, some more outlandish than others”a spokesman for the palace told the press.

“A national occasion like this, a big state event, attracts enormous global interest that more than makes up for the expense involved,” he added.

In addition to possible attacks, the police will monitor protesters, environmentalists or anti-monarchists, who seek “disturbing public order”he affirmed, promising “firmness” and zero “tolerance”.

“The right to protest is fundamental and that will not changea spokesman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told reporters. But “we hope the whole world will come together” on Saturday and recognize the coronation as an occasion for “national unity”, he added.

The anti-monarchist group “Republic” He hopes to gather at least a thousand people to boo the royal procession in the central Trafalgar Square, but assured that it does not intend “at all” to disturb its development.

Santiago Andres Venera Salazar

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information AFP and EFE