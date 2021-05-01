Greeting between Diego Simeone and Fran Escribá.
Photo:
Jose Miguel Fernandez de Velasco
GTRES
Updated to
Kondogbia and Lucas Boyé, fight a ball.
Photo:
FITO GONZALEZ
DAILY AS
Updated to
Diego González tries to control the ball against the rojiblancos players.
Photo:
FITO GONZALEZ
DAILY AS
Updated to
Fran Escribá very aware of the game.
Photo:
FITO GONZALEZ
DAILY AS
Updated to
Giménez jumps headlong for a ball.
Photo:
JOSE JORDAN
AFP
Updated to
SOCCER 20/21
05/01/21 FIRST DIVISION MATCH ELCHE – ATLETICO DE MADRID KONDOGBIA, LUCAS BOYE, GIMENEZ
Photo:
FITO GONZALEZ
DAILY AS
Updated to
Luis Suárez laments after missing a scoring chance.
Photo:
Aitor Mayor
Getty Images
Updated to
Simeone gives instructions from the band.
Photo:
FITO GONZALEZ
DAILY AS
Updated to
Marcos Llorente scores the 0-1 against Elche.
Photo:
JOSE JORDAN
AFP
Updated to
Marcos Llorente scores the 0-1 against Elche.
Photo:
JOSE JORDAN
AFP
Updated to
Marcos Llorente scores the 0-1 against Elche.
Photo:
JOSE JORDAN
AFP
Updated to
Marcos Llorente celebrates the 0-1 at Elche.
Photo:
JOSE JORDAN
AFP
Updated to
Marcos Llorente celebrates the 0-1 at Elche.
Photo:
Aitor Mayor
Getty Images
Updated to
Marcos Llorente celebrates with his teammates the 0-1 at Elche.
Photo:
JOSE JORDAN
AFP
Updated to
Marcos Llorente celebrates with his teammates the 0-1 at Elche.
Photo:
FITO GONZALEZ
DAILY AS
Updated to
Marcos Llorente celebrates the 0-1 at Elche.
Photo:
Aitor Mayor
Getty Images
Updated to
Luis Suárez before Elche goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.
Photo:
JOSE JORDAN
AFP
Updated to
Correa against Gazzaniga.
Photo:
FITO GONZALEZ
DAILY AS
Updated to
#Llorentes #goal #Elche #Atlético #Madrid #pictures
Leave a Reply