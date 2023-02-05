On the night of February 4, the Saturday Night Live program, which usually does various skits, surprised its audience by doing one of Mario Kart but live-action style.

Fountain: Saturday night Live.

It is not the first parody of this type, but the funny thing was that it did it in the style of the series of The Last of Us from HBO. And to top it off, the role of Mario fell to the actor Pedro Pascal. Yes, the same one who plays Joel in the adaptation of the famous Naughty Dog video game.

The idea is that this live-action version of Mario Kart It looked like it was made by the producers of The Last of UsAnd in that sense he was right.

We recommend: The Last of Us: Third episode received review bombing from ardent users.

As the three minute run progresses we can see ‘realistic’ versions of Mario, Princess Peach, Luigi, Toad, Yoshi, and of course, Bowser.

The idea is that the villain of the series succeeded in conquering the Mushroom Kingdom and 10 years have passed. Now Mario must escort Peach.

Fountain: Saturday night Live.

That will be through Rainbow Road, the classic race track of the series of Mario Kart. But for that he must overcome various dangers, and of course, run using a kart.

There are various nods to this Nintendo series but also to The Last of Us. Like when a Goomba appears and they are as afraid of it as if it were a Clicker. Everything is handled with a lot of humor and Pascal’s intervention makes everything much more fun.

After the live-action Mario Kart, what’s next for Pedro Pascal?

While Pedro Pascal had time to participate in the live-action sketch of Mario Kart has a busy schedule. With the confirmation of the second season of The Last of Us you will have to participate again.

But before that we will see him appear in the third season of The Mandalorian as Din Djarin, aka Mando, which will have its premiere on March 1, 2023. It is to be imagined that the filming work with this installment is over.

Fountain: Saturday night Live.

Apart from the projects mentioned above, Pascal is working on another series, My Dentist’s Murder Trial, where he is the protagonist and executive producer; it’s also another HBO exclusive.

It does not have a release date yet. As for the world of cinema, it will appear in the short Strange Way of Life by director Pedro Almodóvar, whose premiere will be at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Another film in which he participates is Freaky Talesdirected by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, which has no date yet.

In addition to the live-action of Mario Kart We have more series information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.