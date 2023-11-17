Little Thiago died of asphyxiation while he was in his mother’s womb. He could no longer breathe from the moment she was killed and her blood no longer circulated in Giulia Tramontano’s body

He was no longer able to breathe in the womb of his mother, who lost her life at the hands of her partner, the father of the little boy who became an angel even before he was born. Thiago died of asphyxiationas emerged from medical tests conducted on the mother’s body and the fetus. Asphyxia caused by the interruption of blood circulation in Giulia Tramontano’s bodyafter Alessandro Impagnatiello hit her several times.

The autopsy underlined how at the moment in which the murderous action began, the child died inside the womb due to an asphyxiated form resulting from the fact that the blood circulation stopped, without the birth having begun.

These are the words said during an interview with transmission Detto da Voi, by TeleLombardia, by the lawyer Giovanni Cacciapuoti. The lawyer assists Giulia Tramontano’s family in the trial of Alessandro Impagnatiello. The 30-year-old man took the life of her and her little Thiago that the young woman was carrying.

Giulia Tramontano, when she was killed by the father of the child she was carrying in their womb apartment in Senagoin the province of Milan, last May 27th, she was seven months pregnant.

After the murder the man also attempted to burn his remains. Then she hid her lifeless body in a black bag placed in a cavity between two garages, hoping to get away with it. The prosecution is asking for a life sentence, but her lawyer could ask for access to restorative justice to avoid life in prison.

It is possible to request a course of restorative justice also for crimes of terrorism, mafia and indiscreet sexual violence. Therefore, with respect to this excellent regulatory evolution which respects the principle according to which the punishment must aim at the re-education of the convicted person, I have more than one reservation which does not only concern the case I am dealing with, that of Giulia Tramontano whose trial will take place in courtrooms.

This is the comment of the lawyers defending the 30-year-old barman.