Monia Bortolotti would have killed little Mattia in an embrace so strong that it crushed his chest

Alice was only 4 months old, while Mattia was just 2, both were unable to survive the crime their mother was accused of, Monia Bortolotti. Unfortunately, the officers who are investigating the incident say that she is the one who caused their heartbreaking deaths.

The partner initially remained after the disappearance of the second son Neighbor to his partner. But when she learned the results of the autopsy, she started having gods too suspicious.

Little Mattia actually passed away mechanical asphyxia, caused by compression of the chest. From a hypothesis reported by the newspaper The Republiclost his life in such a strong embrace from his mother, who gave him crushed the chest.

When Monia Bortolotti learned of the suspicions that the Prosecutor’s Office had against her, she began to publish posts on a Facebook page, dedicated precisely to Sids.

But it was right here that he told some half-truths about what happened to his 4-month-old daughter Alice and little Mattia. Furthermore, on the day of the child’s death, she had told her family that she was about to have one of her own friend and that she wasn’t alone.

This is because the hospital doctors, at the time of his discharge, had advised his relatives to don’t leave her alone with the child. But no one ever thought they would live two such losses.

Monia Bortolotti’s attempt to end her son’s life in hospital

Always from what the newspaper reports The RepublicMonia had given birth to her children on both occasions in the hospital Pope John XXIIIfrom Bergamo.

Here for over a month, she had also been hospitalized with his son Mattia. According to his story, he was left breathless while he was eating and the doctors, after helping him at home, took them both to the hospital.

One day, however, a nurse in the ward found herself faced with one very strange scene. She heard the baby crying and when she entered she saw the mother holding him in her arms and he squeezed very tightly. That’s why she took it out of her hands and said to her: “You’re hurting him like that!” For this episode they made a report to the psychiatrist of the facility, which did not find any serious or psychiatric pathologies in her during the visit. She was lucid and cold.