Tesla shares battery degradation figures in a new report. They keep it brief, but we don’t want to withhold this crucial information from you.

It was (and is) one of the doubts that people have electric cars: how fast is the battery deteriorating over time? If you assume the battery degradation of your phone or laptop, that doesn’t bode well.

Tesla now answers this pressing question, in their new ‘Tesla Impact Report 2022’. This report is not specifically about battery degradation, but the subject is reviewed.

According to Tesla, a battery never needs to be replaced due to degradation, even at high mileage. The brand claims that their batteries have lost only 12% of their capacity after 200,000 miles. For the non-Americans among us: we are talking about 321,868 km.

Unfortunately, Tesla does not elaborate on this further. They only state that they have a reliable data set, because they have been selling cars for 10 years. The figures are therefore mainly about the older batteries and models, but that actually speaks for itself.

By the way, this graph is quite in line with previous studies into Tesla’s battery degradation. Earlier it turned out that Tesla taxis with high mileage often still have 90% of their battery capacity.

Tesla also notes as a side note that in addition to mileage, age also plays an important role. In other words: an older Tesla with two tons on the clock will have lost more capacity than a newer Tesla with the same mileage.

In the context of sustainability (which is what the entire report is about), it is of course important that a battery also has a long service life in years. Unfortunately, Tesla does not have a graph of that. Anyway, making a lot of kilometers in a Tesla is not a problem, that is certainly nice.

Source: Tesla Impact Report 2022

