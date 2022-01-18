FIFA handed out The Best awards and the votes of the protagonists were revealed. The coaches and captains are in charge of choosing the best players of the season and here we tell you how the elections of Lionel Messi and Lionel Scaloni were.
It is worth remembering that Robert Lewandowski established himself as the best footballer, while the award for best coach went to Thomas Tuchel.
Lionel Messi surprised in his choice and gave first place to Neymar. Surely there was an influence on their friendship and that it is a teammate. Second place went to Kylian Mbappé, while third place went to Karim Benzema (forward who was with the eternal rival for many years and was now able to recognize him)
Lionel Scaloni was not far behind and made a vote similar to that of Messi. As could be imagined, the first place went to the captain of the National Team, while the podium was completed by Mbappé and Neymar. The Albiceleste coach liked the trident that formed PSG in 2021, since they were the main protagonists of his choice. Could Leo have influenced his decision?
