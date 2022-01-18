THE MESSI VOTES!?

The votes of Lionel Messi for the FIFA The Best award for best player of the year have been revealed:

? Neymar.

? Kylian Mbappe

? Karim Benzema

Neither Lewandowski, nor Salah, nor any possible rival who would beat him in the votes…? pic.twitter.com/78fVK5CkX4

