Finally, it was given. Lionel Messi became world champion in Qatar 2022 with the Argentine National Team and gave him the third star for the albiceleste team. With a fantastic tournament in which he was the author of 7 goals, 2 of them in the grand final against France, and he led the team to conquer the world. Furthermore, it wasn’t just goals, but he made the team play whenever he needed it and he always seemed calm when the games were difficult.
Almost two hours after the match ended and with the trophy in his hands, the best soccer player in the history of this sport had his first contact with the media and the first thing he said about it was: “It’s crazy that happened this way.” Clear evidence that this is the most important title of his career. In addition, he assured that he felt something special regarding this World Cup and the entire tournament accompanied by the great tournament that he held.
But above all, he highlighted the path he went through throughout his career with the albiceleste team. “He made himself want but here he came.” That was the phrase that sums up his entire career with the albiceleste team. He dreamed all his life of this moment and he can finally say that he is a world champion.
Amid the crazy celebrations, the Argentine star confirmed that he will continue playing with the Argentine National Team in the short term by saying: “I want to continue playing a few more games being world champion.” Something that in the midst of this euphoria, gave Argentine fans peace of mind that they will be able to continue enjoying the talent of the best player of all time.
Lionel Messi is world champion and that will not change in his entire life. His dedication, his continuing to try despite everything, his goals and assists led him to this title that will undoubtedly remain in the great history of Argentine and world soccer.
