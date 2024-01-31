Laura Pausini told her Spanish audience about Sandra Milo, moving everyone. The tribute to a star that will shine forever

Another colleague from the world of entertainment wanted to pay homage to the great one Sandra Milo. The actress passed away on January 29, in her home in Rome. She passed away in her bed, surrounded by the love of her children and her two dogs, just as she had always wanted.

Among the many people who wanted to greet her and remember her publicly, she is also there Laura Pausini. She had anticipated her gesture through a post on social media, she would have dedicated her concert in Barcelona to the great Sandra Milo.

Have a nice trip dear Sandra. Your sweetness, your joy, your remaining close to me in some difficult moments rhyme forever in my heart. The concert in Barcelona will be dedicated to you, fly above us.

And that's exactly what the singer did. At the end of her beautiful performance, Laura Pausini told the Spanish audience about her and Sandra Milo. She moved everyone, telling us how great an actress she was important for you and for your countryItaly.

Today in Italy we greeted a great star, an icon of Italian cinema called Sandra Milo and I want to dedicate the entire concert and this song to this wonderful woman. Hi Sandrina, we send you many kisses from Barcelona, ​​you loved Spain! Look, we also greet you from here with all our hearts. Hello Sandra!

At the end of her emotional message, the Italian singer began to sing her piece Indelible (Inolvidable in Spanish).

Sandra Milo had been ill for some time, it was her children who spoke publicly about what they defined as the last days, the most difficult. The actress chose to wait out her end in her bed, hand in hand with her three children. She passed away peacefully, aware of how much she was loved and how indelible the mark she left on the world of Italian entertainment is. A star that it will shine forever.