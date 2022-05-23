After the last matches corresponding to matchday 38 were played yesterday, the final touch is put on a season that has had excitement until the last matchday, with teams like Cádiz CF, Mallorca and Granada risking salvation. Here we leave you the statistics of this edition of LaLiga.
The French striker for Real Madrid has had a great season, winning the Pichichi trophy in this edition of LaLiga, after scoring 27 goals in 32 appearances.
The maximum assistant of this edition of the Spanish league has been the French player of the FC Barcelona, Ousmane Dembélé. He has managed to distribute to his teammates the amount of 13 assists in the 21 games he played.
Sevilla’s goalkeeper has managed to be Zamora in this edition of LaLiga with 24 goals conceded in the 31 games he played; that is, he has a coefficient of 0.77 goals per game. He is the first Moroccan goalkeeper in history to win this accolade.
Real Madrid has been the highest scoring team in LaLiga, scoring 80 goals in the 38 games that make up the Spanish league. On the opposite side is Alavés, who with 31 goals is the team that scored the fewest goals during the season.
Levante has been the team with the most goals in this edition of LaLiga, conceding 76 goals in 38 games, while Sevilla, with 30 goals, is the team that conceded the fewest goals in the league season.
Real Madrid has been the champion of LaLiga 2021/22 after achieving 86 total points in the 38 games played, 13 more than FC Barcelon who finished in second position.
Champions League
In the next campaign they will be in the Champions League representing LaLiga Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid and Sevilla will play the qualifying rounds for said competition after being fourth classified.
EUROPE LEAGUE
Real Betis will play the Europa League next season while Real Sociedad will play the qualifying rounds to play it.
CONFERENCE LEAGUE
Spain will have a representative for the first time in the UEFA Conference League and that will be Villarreal, who certified their place on the last day after winning their game against FC Barcelona and finishing in seventh position.
GRENADE
I RAISED
With 35 points, Levante is another of the relegated teams, being the penultimate classified in the competition
ALAVES
Alavés is one of the three teams that have relegated to LaLiga Smartbank after finishing bottom of the standings with 31 points.
The third relegation was not known until the last day, finally it was Granada who will play next year in LaLiga Smartbank after Cádiz’s victory in Mendizorroza and that Granada itself failed to get past the draw against Espanyol.
