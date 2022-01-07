Rebel He returned to the screens with a new version thanks to Netflix. The reboot of the youth program has 8 chapters available on the streaming platform. This will bring some familiar faces, being part of the same universe as the series broadcast on Televisa. Among them is Pilar Gandia, who from a villain became a mother of a family.

Karla Cossio returns to incarnate Pilar Gandía

Pilar Gandía was one of the antagonists of the original version of Rebelde. She was the daughter of the principal of the school, for which she had several privileges that caused the other students to reject her and distrust her.

In the Netflix version, Pilar has become the mother of Jana Cohen Gandía, played by the young Azul Guaita. Pilar now maintains a cordial relationship with Celina Ferrer, now the director of the school. Both suspect the return of the group The Lodge, upper-class students seeking to expel scholarship holders.

Karla Cossio now plays the role of mother in the new installment of Rebelde. Photo: Netflix

What happened to Karla Cossio when Rebelde finished?

After being a student of Elite Way, the Mexican He continued to add roles to his acting portfolio. He participated in melodramas, such as Lola, once upon a time, My XV, Iron Soul, and multiple television commercials. She has also modeled for multiple clothing brands. He had previously acted in youth soap operas such as Class 406 and Locura de amor.

In 2015, she took a break from the screens to dedicate herself completely to the care of her daughter María Carla.

“Light of my life”, wrote Karla Cossio about her daughter. Photo: Instagram / Karla Cossio

He also often shares images of his daily life on Instagram. It shows that he still maintains friendship with some of his Rebelde companions, such as Angelique Boyer, Estefanía Villarreal and Christian Chavez.