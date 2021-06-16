Karina The Little Princess danced shuffle dance at The Academy of ShowMatch (El Trece, at 21). Together with his partner Rafael Muñiz, he faced the new rhythm of the contest, a dance that demands great aerobic capacity from the participants.

The singer took her boyfriend Nico Furman and assured, in dialogue with Marcelo Tinelli, that if he turns out to be unfaithful, he won’t give him another chance. “With me, there is no second chance,” he stressed.

“Are you not like Florencia Peña, who accepts polyamory?” Asked the driver. “No, not at all. I respect it, but I don’t share it,” replied Karina La Princesita.

After the performance, the jury made up of Ángel De Brito, Carolina Pampita Ardohain, Jimena Barón and Hernán Piquín returned.

Karina The Little Princess danced shuffle at ShowMatch’s La Academia. Photo LaFlia / Julio Ruiz.

Ángel De Brito said: “The whole team was very good. I liked the choreography. But I saw Karina a little lost and staring at the floor all the time. You needed to relax.” He put 3. “I already knew it was my turn, the same …”, the participant said, resigned, before the low score.

Pampita Ardohain said: “I really liked that they used different spaces and played with the camera. But they lacked strength. Karina, you could tell that you knew the choreography, but you needed a stronger footprint. The surprise of the change of costumes and the music was good. it was very aerobic. ” He rated them 7.

With the secret vote, Jimena Barón congratulated Rafa Muñiz for his performance on the track. He said that he is Brazilian and a while later, at the request of Piquín, he began to sambar.



Karina The Little Princess danced shuffle at ShowMatch’s La Academia. Photo LaFlia / Julio Ruiz.

“The music fascinated me. The proposal, too. And I don’t agree with Ángel, because I saw Karina relaxed. I liked it a lot,” Jimena closed her return.

Hernán Piquín declared: “I saw them come in with a lot of energy, thanks for that. I saw that Karina did a few tricks. I would have liked to see them. The rest were very good.” His grade for the couple was 5. Thus, in total Karina and Rafa obtained 15 points.

ACE