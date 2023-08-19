We are less than a month away from the closing of the summer transfer market and the Club América board of directors continues to search for a reinforcement for its central defense, a position that has been one of the most important for the team in this tournament.
It is still possible that the game of Nestor Araujo to the Old Continent, so the Eagles will need to reinforce that area at all costs, since the andre jardine has requested said reinforcement after what is shown in the League Cup.
In such a way that, the Azulcrema directive has traveled to Europe to closely follow the possible prospects in which the Brazilian is. Kaiky Fernandes Melo who is one of the latest rumors that have sounded to reach the Eagles after names like Cesar Montes, Sergio Ramosamong many others.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
kaiky fernandes He is a 19-year-old Brazilian defender, who currently belongs to Almería of the First Division of Spain. He can play as a pivot, but the ideal position for him is central defender.
According to the portal transfer marktthe juvenile has a value of 3 million eurosbut the club would have to pay more than that to be able to sign him. kaiky fernandes He is a player formed in the lower categories of the Saints from Brazil, one of the best quarries in South America.
He was signed by Almería last summer in exchange for 7 million euros and has a contract until the summer of 2028.
#Kaiky #Fernandes #plays #signing #América
Leave a Reply