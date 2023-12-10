Goalkeeper Santiago Mele and attacker Carlos Bacca were the great figures of Junior's victory in the first leg of the final against Independiente Medellín, which the team led by Arturo Reyes won 3-2, this Sunday in Barranquilla.

The second leg will be played on Wednesday at the Atanasio Girardot stadium. If Junior maintains the advantage he will earn the tenth star. This was the individual balance of the 'Shark'.



Santiago Mele: three fundamental saves to maintain Junior's advantage. Eight points.



Walmer Pacheco: on the attack, very good. They created problems for him in the second half. Six points.

Jermein Pena: He managed to stop the DIM game by force or by rejecting as best he could. Six points.

Emmanuel Olivera: the weakest point of the defense. Loose. Five points.

Gabriel Fuentes: fundamental in the attack. He participated in the second goal. Seven points.

Didier Moreno: Another of the highlights, he took the team out of the bottom and created football. Seven points.

Homer Martínez: He hit more than necessary, but he did it well. Six points.

Déiber Caicedo: somewhat imprecise in the delivery, but he participated in the beautiful play that made it 2-0. Six points.

Luis González: one of the best games with Junior in recent times. Always dangerous. Seven points.

José Enamorado: another of the figures. He scored the second goal and was always a headache for DIM. Seven points.

Carlos Bacca: He brought out the entire hierarchy to score two great goals and take Junior ahead to Medellín. The figure. Eight points.

Carlos Bacca's numbers in the match against Medellín.

Junior's changes

Vladimir Hernandez: He entered for 'Cariaco' (20 ST). He put together the 3-1 play. Unrated.

Léider Berrío: replaced Enamorado (24 ST). Mastermind of the third goal. Unrated.

Steven Rodriguez: He entered through Bacca (32 ST). It was not noticed. Unrated.

Nilson Castrillón: He took Pacheco's place (34 ST). A foul from him generated Medellín's second goal. Unrated.

Diego Mendoza: He entered for Moreno (34 ST). He didn't take the pulse of the game either. Unrated.

