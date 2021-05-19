Marcelo Tinelli premiered yesterday, Tuesday, in ShowMatch (El Trece, at 21) the format “La Academia”. The first couple to hit the track was Agustín “Cachete” Sierra -the champion of Singing 2020– and Fiorella Giménez. Then it was the turn of Julieta Nair Calvo and Gonzalo Gerber.

In “La Academia”, unlike what was the “Dancing”, the participants measure their skill not only in dance but also in other artistic disciplines.

On the night of the contest’s debut, the discipline was called “Cubo squared”, based on synchronization dancing and acrobatics.

As the conductor explained, the couples are obliged to use the two cubes in their choreography and can also play with the stairs that each of them has.

Julieta Nair Calvo and Gonzalo Gerber’s partner have Hernán Alegre as their coach. When going out on the track, Marcelo Tinelli told the participant that there was great expectation for her good dance level. She confided that she was nervous and that she had even broken down before going on stage.

Julieta Nahir Calvo in her debut in “La Academia”. Photo: La Flia

Then it was time for the performance. There was a small technical issue: The producer Federico Hoppe asked that they wait a moment to “gather the cubes” in which the pair had to dance.

The verdict of the jury this year is decisive in the contest since there is no public vote. The judges of “La Academia” are Carolina Pampita Ardohain, Jimena Barón, Hernán Piquín and Ángel De Brito who, having had Covid, was replaced by Guillermina Valdés.

Opinion on the performance of the couple, Pampita Ardohain He said: “I loved what they did, I was pleasantly surprised. They exceeded expectations and Julieta, I saw her calm,” and rated them 10.

“I asked the production to be (at the contest),” he said. Jimena Baron to Julieta Nair Calvo-, because I loved everything you did. “His grade for the duo was 9.

Jimena Barón is for the first time on the jury of ShowMatch, by Marcelo Tinelli. Photo LaFlia.

Guillermina Valdes He expressed himself in a forceful way: “I loved it! I liked the music, the changes, the joy.” Marcelo’s wife pointed out to the participant: “You are from Sagittarius” and the driver joked, telling her to loosen up with the signs. “We’re eating at houses, and she says, ‘The salt is from Jupiter,'” he laughed. The grade was 10.

Hernán Piquín, whose vote is secret, warned that he was going to be “the bad guy”, and stated: “I would have done a little more tricks and would have traveled the track more.” Thus, in total, the couple obtained 29 points.

The last couple of the night

At the closing of the debut of “La Academia”, he danced Romina Richi with her partner Juan Manuel Palao. Marcelo Tinelli amused himself by joking about the dancer’s well-turned muscles.

After the performance, the jury returned. Pampita She told Romina to work her upper and lower limbs with equal intensity, and gave her 7.

Romina Richi in her debut in “The Academy”. Marcelo Tinelli had fun with his dancer. Photo: La Flia

Jimena Baron He opined: “The choreography in its entirety didn’t hit me.” He rated it 5.

For its part, Guillermina Valdes he was sincere: “The choreo did not hook me.” His grade for the couple was 8.

With the secret ballot, Hernán Piquín he considered that “at times, Romina gave the sensation of marking the movements.” “They weren’t connected,” he said.

Hernán Piquín debuted as a jury in ShowMatch, the Marcelo Tinelli cycle. Photo Laflia.

What will come

In the future, in “La Academia”, as announced by LaFlia, producer of Marcelo tinelliAmong other disciplines, there will be “Gallos Riot”, “Imitation Challenge”, “Moving Track”, “Who’s Who”, “Ballroom”, “Revolving Room”, “Pole Dance”, “Free Discipline”, “Tribute” and “Drag style”, among others.

ACE