Cruz Azul is still not convinced with its squad, therefore, some media have spread that they would be interested in the Colombian Juan Fernando Quintero of the Junior from Barranquilla, in order to shore up the offense. However, it is mentioned that regardless of the signing with the Aztec team, the coffee grower will not continue with The shark.
However, the same portal Halftime informed that for now it is not probable and it would be ruled out because they have to release places for Untrained in Mexico, already having the Paraguayan Juan Escobarthe uruguayans Christian Tabó and Ignacio Riverothe Colombians Kevin Brown, Diber Changing and Willer Dittathe Argentinian Carlos Rotondi and the brazilian Moses Vieira.
In any case, waiting to see if he arrives or not, there is no doubt that the two-time World Cup player could be an important piece in the cement club. He is continually compared to his veteran compatriot James Rodriguez. He is left-handed and bases his football on talent in the absence of physical conditions. He has a technical quality that allows him to control many aspects of the attacking game. To this must be added a great vision of the game.
Despite the fact that his natural position is that of midfielder, he is capable of playing in several attacking positions, always providing mobility. Both in its beginnings and in its passage through Porto either River Plate He has played many games starting from the right wing. At the same time, he enjoys a good ball strike, without forgetting that he mixes intelligence and quality when it comes to shooting. His main weapon is his physicality, he has even received strong criticism, since he has been criticized for his overweight problems, however, he has always ended up demonstrating quality.
To test how you play Juanfer Quintero A video is enough:
