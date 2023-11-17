Juan Brunetta He is one of the most popular names in Mexican soccer.. The Argentine striker has had spectacular years with Santos Laguna and is already on the radar of the most powerful teams in Liga MX. During the Opening 2023, The attacker from Laboulaye, Argentina, added an incredible eight goals and 11 assists over 16 duels.
In Clausura 2023, Brunetta scored five goals and four assists. His great performances have earned him being on the agenda of teams like Cruz Azul, Monterrey and Tigres. According to the Transfermarkt portal, The Argentine forward has an approximate market value of 7.6 million dollars, although the Warriors could request a higher amount.
Juan Brunetta can play as an attacking midfielder, playmaker and left winger. In his time in Mexican soccer, the Argentine striker has been characterized by his great punch and his ability to assist his teammates.
Brunetta can play as a winger on the left side and likes to move towards the centre. He has great speed and is a dangerous one-on-one player.
He can join as a second striker inside the area depending on what is required. Brunetta usually tries shots from outside the area.
The Argentine forward stands out for having great vision to assist his teammates and for his verticality when he has the ball. He managed to form a great duo with Harold Preciado.
