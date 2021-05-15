Jorge Rial He left tonight, Friday, from Ezeiza International Airport to Miami, United States, where he will be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The images show him on his arrival at the airport, dressed in sport clothes, wearing a cap, suitcase in hand, ready to face the trip that caused so much controversy in Argentina in the last hours.

The uproar that was produced by the driver’s decision to TV Nostra (America, at 8:30 p.m.) to go to Miami to inoculate himself against the coronavirus is that, precisely, he had criticized other celebrities who did the same with extreme harshness.

Jorge Rial, at the Ezeiza airport from which he left for Miami to get vaccinated against Covid. Photo Movilpress.

Those who first broke the news that Jorge Rial would be vaccinated in Miami instead of waiting his turn in Argentina were Ángel De Brito and Yanina Latorre.

Faced with this situation, the journalist went out to explain from his Twitter account how and why his radical change of opinion took place: he went on to do the same thing that he condemned so much in the cases of other celebrities who went to get vaccinated abroad.

“Indeed, I am going to get vaccinated in Miami. The wait for a shift was long and tedious. But he was sitting down. Even with the anger of my family. However, the arrogant attitude of (Carlos) Zannini made me make a decision that was coming. avoiding: not leaving my health in the hands of politicians, “argued Rial.

Jorge Rial, at the Ezeiza airport from which he left for Miami to get vaccinated against Covid. Photo Movilpress.

“Tired of seeing how non-essential people and friends of power are vaccinated, I decided to listen to the reasons and requests of my family. I am at risk and my heart condition would make the disease difficult to transit. I took care of myself as requested. I signed up as requested. I waited as they asked me, “he continued.

“I had the patience of millions of Argentines. But seeing that miserable attitude and the requests of my family ended up convincing me,” said Jorge Rial.

He added: “It was not what I wanted. I refused until now, even with the anger of my family. The worst thing is that we made these decisions with shame.”

As expected, his explanations did not prevent him from receiving numerous criticisms on social networks.

Jorge Rial, at the Ezeiza airport. After criticizing those who are vaccinated abroad, he decided to do the same. Photo Movilpress.

But the truth is that the driver got on a plane tonight decided to receive the Covid vaccine in the United States.

ACE