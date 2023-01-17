Three families sleep in Lorena Barrera’s house. They share mattresses, food and clothing. They also take care to check during the day that the walls are still firm and do not have cracks. They still do not know if the house is at risk of collapsing, but it is the only one left standing on that block and with a roof to shelter 14 people, after the earthquake last Tuesday that hit central Mexico and left more than 290 dead and thousands of homes affected.

This is the panorama in Jojutla, in the state of Morelos, the municipality most affected by the earthquake last Tuesday in Mexico. According to the official bulletin delivered this Friday, 73 people died in this region after the earthquake and almost all the buildings were affected.

There are areas of the city that smell of gas, entire streets with facades collapsed on the road, and there are houses so inclined that they seem to have been sucked into the ground.

The Government of Morelos reported that this Saturday, four days after the earthquake, the census phase of the 10,000 homes that were affected will begin to verify their status.

In the main park the camps are installed where dozens of families sleep. No one knows an exact number. Mary Cruz, 21, arrived on Tuesday from Cuernavaca, a nearby municipality that suffered minor damage, and set up a makeshift kitchen as she arrived at the park. She says that she has cooked non-stop during the day, and at night she has stayed to sleep among those who lost everything.

On the morning of this Friday, for example, they prepared more than 600 chilaquiles (breakfast dish), but the number for lunch almost doubled. “Many people come from Jojutla and nearby towns. There are many people on the street asking for help, and this will be a constant for a long time, ”he says.

However, the effort of hundreds of volunteers seems to have prevented the spirit from fading, despite the difficulties. They constantly go around the city delivering food, medicine and work tools. They offer their help in every possible way. Human chains to remove debris or transport food are a constantand there is no collapsed house in which a victim is only raising the rubble.

Volunteers

Jojutla is a small city that lives especially from commerce. But, since Tuesday, the grocery stores, supermarkets and restaurants that were not affected have mostly given up their groceries and their premises for the victims. While this chronicle is being written, for example, a woman is cared for in a real estate agency that has electricity. She has a fever, among other symptoms, and they inject her. They ask her to rest and to stop working, but she says with encouragement, she must continue helping her family.

Hundreds of thousands of volunteers toured the most affected areas of Mexico City on Thursday night. During the early hours of the morning, whole “platoons” of volunteers could be seen going through the Condesa, Roma Norte and Xochimilco sectors looking to help. They had helmets, masks and their personal data marked on their arms. On the morning of this Friday, many of them decided to travel at dawn to nearby towns that were also affected.

Camilo Rodríguez is one of them. He is Colombian and left this Friday with a group of friends from Mexico City to Jojutla, after having worked as a volunteer since Tuesday. He arrived without a return date, waiting to be able to help in the next few days in the affected towns.

Fernando Montesinos, a Mexican who lived through the earthquake that hit the country 32 years ago, also did the same. He arrived with a niece and three friends at the bus terminal in the Mexican capital and joined a group of volunteers that grew by the minute. There, the transport companies offered free transport to the brigade members. According to what they say, there are not enough hands in the towns to help, as has been seen recently in the Mexican capital.

“Most of us don’t know each other. We arrived and here and we became friends. We share implements and form the group, and the professional brigade members give instructions on how we can help” bill.

JULIAN I. ESPINOSA ROJAS

Special envoy of EL TIEMPO

Jojutla (Morelos).