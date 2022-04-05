the sleeve of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure has been around since the 1980s, but when it comes to anime, it’s barely been ten years since its debut. In 2012, the original work of hirohiko araki received its animated adaptation thanks to DavidProduction, and now that a decade has passed since then, its authors have released a new poster to commemorate the occasion.

As you can see below, this new poster was shared by the team at jojo to celebrate its tenth anniversary that will be celebrated until October. David Productions started in 2012 with Phantom Blood and Battle Tendencyand now the studio is working on StoneOcean, with many more things on the horizon.

On the subject of video games, we must also remember that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle will be back but with an improved version, and here we tell you about all these details.

