Children and teenagers take several days of Christmas vacation. Ahead, they still have long days without school in which, as the doctor explains Merino Milagrospresident of the Spanish Sleep Society (SES), it is “common” for children to experience changes in your routines habits, including sleep schedules, which can cause them to appear “more tired, restless and irritable.”

Although the doctor considers that these changes in routines are normal, she does advise that minors, with the exception of the most important days such as Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve, have schedules as regular as possible and that their deviation from the teaching days “is as minor as possible.”









The doctor shares his opinion Oscar Sanscoordinator of the SES Pediatrics working group. «You cannot require children and adolescents to have the same times to go to sleep and get up as on school days, but you can don’t deviate too much from that routine to avoid causing what is known as social jetlag», he points out.

He jet lag It occurs when a temporary change of more than two hours occurs in sleep patterns and its effects on the body are similar to those that occur when traveling to a different time zone.

«The fact that we systematically go to sleep and get up later is going to cause a imbalance of our circadian rhythmsince changing these schedules also changes those of the rest of the daily activities: the schedule of breakfast, lunch, dinner… Everything goes much later and this ends up causing the circadian clock to be delayed and disorganized », explains Sans.

According to the sleep medicine expert, this lack of control ends up paying off when do classes start again. At that point, after more than fourteen days of vacation, children and adolescents will have a tendency to go to bed later. However, they will be forced to get up earlier to go to class. «This will cause them to be more sleepy and have less attention span. These effects can last several days, which will make the first week of school quite hard,” he warns.

Naps and sun exposure

To counteract the tiredness resulting from a mismatched scheduleSES experts recommend that children under five years old continue to take a nap. In the case of older children and adolescents, the recommendation will depend on each child, but in any case the nap should be short and with a wake-up time that does not go much further than 4:30 p.m. “This is especially important, especially in the case of adolescents, since a long or very late nap can make it difficult to start falling asleep at night,” recalls Sans.

In addition to regularity and naps when necessary, the pediatrician highlights the importance of children having a good contrast between day and night, something for which it is necessary to go out. «We recommend that minors go outside and expose themselves to sunlight, especially in the morning. If we add the absence of exposure to sunlight to the loss of regular schedules, the alteration in the circadian system will be even greater,” he concludes.