Chuck Norris and his first opportunity

Life in Los Angeles was not as idyllic as it seemed for Van Damme, who, while casting, had to work as a taxi driver, pizza delivery man, bodyguard, gym trainer or masseuse, among other jobs. Although at that time he played some small roles in ‘Monaco Forever’ (1984) or ‘Never go back, never give up’ (1985), his big opportunity finally came from the hand of Chuck Norris, whom he trained for a year. The actor supported him in his beginnings in the industry, helping him get his first big role in ‘Bloody Contact’. This film popularized his image and made him work alongside some of his childhood idols, including Bolo Yeung.

