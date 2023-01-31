Jasmine Pinedo his mouth fell open after seeing Gino Assereto kissing passionately with a coworker “EEG”.

the driver of “America Shows”, Jazmín Pinedo, arrived on the set of “This is war”, where she was reunited with her ex-partner Gino Assereto. The former reality girl was invited to participate in a game in which she faced the salsa singer Yahaira Plasencia. In one of the sequences of the program, they did their popular acting challenges, in which the influencer surprised everyone by giving a passionate kiss to one of her classmates, unleashing the screams of the presenters and competitors.

Jazmín Pinedo ‘pulls out’ for Gino Assereto after talking about her sexual orientation. Photo: Composition LR/America TV/Instagram/Gino Assereto

Gino Assereto kissed Nadia in an acting challenge

Gino Assereto and a new member of “Esto es guerra”, named Nadia, had to interpret a romantic scene from “Al fondo hay sitio”, in which the characters of Alessia Montalbán and Jimmy Gonzales kissed and declared their love.

However, no one expected that the kiss that these two would give each other would be so passionate in order to achieve the point for their team. This was witnessed by Jazmín Pinedo, whose reaction was caught on television cameras.

What did Jazmín Pinedo say when she saw Gino Assereto’s kiss with another woman?

The popular television host was left with her mouth open, but she did say that this kiss was “spectacular and that the acting classes had worked for her.” Jazmín was not uncomfortable and, what’s more, she even encouraged her ex-partner.

Gino Assereto makes Jazmín Pinedo uncomfortable. Photo: America TV

Gino Assereto spoke out about questions about his sexual orientation

Faced with speculation about his sexual orientation, Gino said the following: “I am what I want to be. If I want to appear in a photo posing in a way without being vulgar, without hurting anyone, (…) I do it because I like”. He also added that he respects everyone’s opinions: “If you think I’m gay, I respect that a lot,” he said. “If I were gay, I would have no problem saying it,” he added.