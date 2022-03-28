By now you will be perfectly aware of what happened between Will Smith and Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. The internet still does not agree on whether it was the right thing to do or not, but whoever made a decision on the matter was Jaden Smithson of Will.

Through your account Twitterthe young musician and actor shared a brief publication where, in a certain way, he approves of the methods his father used to defend his mother:

“And that’s how we do it.”

And That’s How We Do It — Jaden (@jaden) March 28, 2022

Obviously, a good part of the users are in complete disagreement with the actions of Will, as well as the reaction of his son. Certainly this will be a theme that we will continue to remember as the years go by, and that the Will and your family will also not be able to leave behind in the near future.

Publisher’s note: At least Will has the support of his son for this situation, because as I mentioned in the original note, a large part of the internet is already asking for his Oscar to be taken away and not only that, but also to be banned from all future Oscars. Oscar events.

Via: U.S. Magazine