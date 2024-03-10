This is how Italy defends Israel's atrocities

The daily carnage that we helplessly witness, the contempt for the lives of the population Gaza and in West Bank and the continuous attacks on its minimum elementary conditions, the bodies that are shoveled away with bulldozers without even ascertaining their deaths, do not arouse at all, as one might expect, universal indignation and horror.

Many in Italy and around the world approve and are ready to defend all of this, hoping for its necessary conclusion if not its indefinite continuation. I propose to consider their arguments. A good repertoire of the arguments that have now become clichés can be found, for example, in the Manifesto-Appeal “From October 7th to peace” of the Left for Israel which appeared in the newspapers on March 6th and was signed by numerous Italian politicians and professionals.

1) The first is that it State of Israel it is the only democracy in the Middle East. I've been hearing this for decades, but one can doubt it. A religiously (or racially) discriminatory democracy is difficult to conceive; and thus a democracy that exercises its dominion over millions of subjects deprived of both civil and political rights. A democracy that created apartheid without anyone realizing it or complaining about it.

Ma è possibile che il governo israeliano stia agendo con l’appoggio della maggioranza dei suoi cittadini riconosciuti e classificati come ebrei, e che in questo senso almeno, la politica del governo israeliano, un governo che si regge su una maggioranza parlamentare, si possa considerare democratica. Non ne segue che sia moralmente accettabile.Non tutto ciò che viene approvato da una maggioranza è per questo lecito.

2) Il secondo argomento è di gran lunga il più popolare, e chi lo avanza sembra ritenerlo decisivo: le stragi di palestinesi che continuano da più di quattro mesi, le privazioni micidiali a cui sono sottoposti, sono una reazione, anzi la reazione, agli attacchi terroristici dell’8 Ottobre alla popolazione israeliana. Oppure, una loro “conseguenza”.

[if–> 3) A more advanced principle of individual ethics is the “legitimate defense”. Here the “reaction” is no longer an end in itself. It's part of one defensive strategy, and it justifies itself thus. And the principle can be extended. Even a population, even a state must be able to defend itself. Of course, “self-defense” must be legitimate. What does it mean? Which must be aimed not at punishing or repaying the offender, but at limiting the damage suffered by the offended person with the minimum impairment of the offender.

4) So these frightening bombings, with bombs that are shipped daily from the United States, are the result of a category error. Unfortunately not involuntary. The Israeli government denies what seems obvious to many, that Gaza (which no longer exists) is not a state, but an Israeli dominion. Francesca Albanese points out that the Arab neighborhoods of Paris were not bombed after the attack on the headquarters of Charlie Hebdo.

5) Another argument is that self-defense must take into account the nature of the enemy. If the enemy is sub-human, as the current Israeli rulers and President Biden claim Hamas members are, or if equivalently Hamas does not recognize the right to exist of the Israeli state, the Israelis have no alternative: to live in peace they must eliminate Hamas.

6) Not only is the enemy, literally, beastly. He is also cunning and cowardly. He makes great use of human shields and the basements of many buildings. He blends in with the civilian population. Therefore, to kill the killers of October 8th, we must kill everyone, even if the law of war and humanitarian law say otherwise. For example, an “operation” was recently conducted to free two hostages the killing of 80 civilians.

7) Thus, through degrees of non-sequiturs and category errors, one comes to believe that he has demonstrated, as he did Naftali Bennett with the fierce and informed interviewer of BBC Stephen Sacker on 19 December 2023, the need for “surgical operations” necessary and sufficient to restore peace. That is, to eradicate Hamas. Bennett, a former prime minister and member of the religious right, is against two states and for the continuation of the colonization of the West Bank and apartheid: which could end, Bennett suggests, only in the event of a global “de-Nazification” not of Hamas, but of the entire Palestinian people.

8) Therefore the Israelis have only one way to implement their defense, to eliminate their enemies, who according to them with October 7th have excluded themselves from the human assembly. It is unfair that the Israelis are condemned by the world for wanting to annihilate them and are proceeding with their annihilation. They regret bombing Gaza. Unfortunately they are forced to do so.

It is impossible to disentangle the members of Hamas from other Gazans. This is why Gaza must be completely destroyed. The death of thousands of women and children who had no part in October 7 is an unfortunate “unintended consequence”, or “accidental circumstance” therefore tolerated by the laws of war. Hard to argue. In its numerical aspect it is a foreseeable consequence of the bombings. In this sense it is perfectly intended. But Netanyhau insists: what did the United States do differently in Iraq and Afghanistan? And didn't the United States and the United Kingdom bomb Dresden to end the Second World War?

9. It's not just historical comparisons. There are also those with other massacres and massacres happening before our eyes, if we wanted to see them, for example in Sudan. Except that we, full of prejudices, insist on keeping them focused on Gaza. Here's why, second Elena Loewenthalin a recent article on Press of March 2, “The most difficult war in the history of Israel”, the war waged by the Israeli government against the Gazans is “a difficult war”. Not stupid, not criminal. “Difficult”.