Just 12 days after the Colombia selection face Peru in the tie for the Qatar World Cup, and then to Argentina, there is uncertainty about the pace at which several of its main players may arrive, because some of them are currently injured, such as Duván Zapata and David Ospina, and others have just returned to competition. However, the DT Reinaldo Wheel he is confident that he will have the best of his international legion available.

Rueda expressed on Saturday, before yesterday’s friendly match against Honduras, that the men who play in Europe are the ones who will arrive with the best pace for the tie. And he is right, because there the leagues are in full activity, unlike others like the Colombian or Argentine, which have not started.

“I project what is the evolution of our players in the foreign leagues, their participation and the moment to balance the payroll design for the two South American qualifying games. We have problems, in Argentina the League starts in February, in Mexico it just started, in Colombia it will start the other week, but in Europe there will be those with the best bearing”, said Rueda, who will give his call this Wednesday.

This is how the weekend went

This weekend, the Colombians of the international base of the Selection went blank, without goals. Falcao García barely had 10 minutes of play on Saturday in Rayo Vallecano’s victory over Girona, in the Copa del Rey. For his part, Luis Fernando Muriel started with Atalanta in the goalless draw against Inter. He did not score, but he had great options.

Duván Zapata is still injured and was not even among the substitutes. His situation is already causing concern and it is speculated that he would not make it to the tie. Although Rueda expects it.

Goalkeeper David Ospina also generates uncertainty, as Napoli confirmed that he has a contracture in his left calf. Rueda hopes to have it. On Saturday he said that he contemplates not playing in the middle of the week, but next weekend so that he can pick up the pace. Napoli reported yesterday: “David Ospina did therapies and personalized and differentiated work in the gym.”

Also in Italy, on Saturday Juan Guillermo Cuadrado started with Juventus and played as a winger, in the victory against Udinese, in Serie A.

In Portugal, Luis Díaz and Matheus Uribe started for Porto, in the match that beat Belenenses in the Portuguese league (1-4). And in Germany, Santos Borré provided an assist in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 1-1 draw with Augsburg.

high in defense

Yerry Mina, Everton defender.

The good news comes in defense, because on Saturday the central defender Yerry Mina returned to competitive activity, with Everton, who was left without his coach, Rafa Benítez, fired due to poor results. Mina was a substitute and was able to act in the last 36 minutes. Rueda celebrated that the defender resumed the competition. His last game had been on December 6, but that day he could barely play for half an hour and suffered from his injury.

In Belgium, the right back Daniel Muñoz returned to play, who had problems with a knee. He was present with Genk in the match against Beerschot (4-1). He made an assist. Central defender Jhon Lucumí also started, while Carlos Cuesta, the other defender, played the last 6 minutes.

SPORTS

