This weekend several of the planet’s leagues returned, such as the English Premier League, the eredivisie from the Netherlands, the Jupiler Pro League of Belgium and the First League of Portugal, apart from the qualifying rounds of the Italian Cup.
in the return of the premier leagueThe front Raul Jimenez did not participate with Wolverhampton Wanderers, who succumbed 2-1 to Leeds United. It should be remembered that The Wolf of Tepeji he was injured at the end of July and that led him to miss the start of the competition.
moving on to the eredivisie, Edson Alvarez also missed the first meeting of the campaign with the champion Ajax Amsterdam because he had to serve his suspension game after accumulating five yellow cards at the end of 2021-2022. The Children of the Gods came back 2-3 to fortune sittardthanks to the goals of Kenneth Taylor, Devyne Rensch Y brian brobbey.
On the other hand, Erick Gutierrez Yes, I played the 90 minutes with him. PSV Eindhoven in a 4-1 win over F.C. Emmen, reaching the mark of one hundred games with the farm jacket. the belgian johan bakayokoan own goal from Maikel Kieftenbeld and a double of Cody Gakpo they guided the locals to harvest the three points.
Likewise, Santiago Gimenez did not enter the call for Feyenoord in the 2-5 comeback against vitesse. The local team took the lead at minute 19, however, the Brazilian Daniel Pereira He appeared with a double, they also added the Swede to the board Patrick Walemark, Javairo Dilrosum Y Lutsharel Geertruida.
On the other hand, in the Jupiler Pro League, Gerardo Arteaga was a starter with Racing Genk to overcome 4-2 at Eupenwith a double from the Ghanaian Joseph Paintsil and many from Slovak Patrik Hrosovsky Y Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye. The winger had 74 per cent passing accuracy and one key pass.
Despite his great presentation a week ago, Diego Lainez didn’t see action with him pantieswhich drew 3-3 with the Sporting Lisbon at the start of the First League. The French scored for those at home simon banza Y Sikou Niakateas well as Spanish Abel Ruizwhile for the visit they appeared Pedro Goncalves, Nuno Santos and English Marcus Edwards.
Finally, the defender John Vasquez He has already earned a place in the starting lineup of the Cremoneseafter losing the category with the Genoaplaying the entire match of the Italian Cup in front of Ternanawhich they beat 3-2 with an own goal from the Croatian Luka Boddanmore so many of the Nigerian David Okereke Y Giacomo Quagliata, advancing to the round of 32 squads. This was the defender’s first official game with the violins.
It should be remembered that in Europe there are also Orbelin Pineda with the AEK Athens from Greece; Hirving Lozano with the Naples from Italy; Andrew Saved with the Real Betis, Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona with Seville, Marcelo Flores Y Daniel Aceves with the Real Oviedoas well as Jordan Carrillo with the Sporting Gijonall from Spain; Jesus Alcantar with Sporting Lisbon B, John Calero with the gil vincent Y Eugenio Pitzutto with the panty Ball in Portugal; Santiago Munoz with the newcastle from England; Omar Govea with the Zulte-Waregem from Belgium; santiago naveda with the Miedz Legnica from Poland; Finally, Jorge Sanchez with the Ajax from the Netherlands.
