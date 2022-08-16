This weekend saw the start of LaLiga de España and the A series of Italy, while other leagues such as the Premier League, eredivisie Y Jupiler-Pro League they continued with their actions, where the Mexicans lived for minutes. This is how it went for the legionnaires in Europe:
On Friday at the return of The league, Jesus Crown started as a starter with Sevilla on his visit to Osasuna, which took the victory 2-1. The tecatito participated 63 minutes when the match was tied, plus a penalty at 74′ converted by Aimar Orzo they gave victory to those from Pamplona.
On the other hand, the technical Javier Aguirre and the Majorca they couldn’t win, but they didn’t lose either, since this Monday they took a point from San Mamés by drawing without goals with Athletic Bilbao.
In the case of Andrew Savedas he was not yet registered, he was unable to play for Real Betis, who thrashed 3-0 elche in the Benito Villamarinwith a double of Juanmi. It is expected that for Date 2 of the competition The little Prince is available.
In LaLiga2despite being sent as a reinforcement for the Sporting Gijonproperty of Orlegi Group, Jordan Carrillo had to watch the entire match against Mirandese from the bank. The game ended 1-1 in what was the first date of the Second Division of Spain.
Another of the Aztecs who went to the Old Continent with the Real Oviedo it is Daniel Aceveswho was present throughout the match against FC Andorra, in a duel that ended with a defeat for the house by the minimum. The Azulones they kept ten at 89′, while Marcelo Flores He also debuted when he came on as a reliever at 55′.
Who still doesn’t see action is Raul Jimenez, as he still hasn’t fully recovered from the knee injury he suffered during preseason. This weekend, the Wolverhampton Wanderers did not go from 0-0 with the Fulham in the Molineux Stadiumleaving the wolves with a point of six.
moving on to the Premier 2The front Santiago Munoz wore the number ’10’ with the Newcastle Unitedplaying the entire duel, however, the magpies they were left with nine elements and fell before the Stoke-City for the minimum.
In the First League, Diego Lainez he was finally able to make his debut when he entered the 73rd minute with the pantieswhich unfortunately was beaten 3-0 by the Famalicaowith a double from the French Simon Banza. When Factor stepped on the field, The Archbishops They already fell 2-0 without being able to make any difference in the duel on Date 2.
moving on to the eredivisiethe PSV Eindhovenwith Erick Gutierrez coming on as a substitute at 60′, he won 5-2 against Go Ahead Eagles with a double of Xavi Simons and so many of Luuk de Jong, Armando Bishop Y Joey Vermanon Date 2. The Farmers They maintain the perfect pace by adding two consecutive victories.
Likewise, Santiago Gimenez finally debuted in the league of the Netherlands with the Feyenoordsince he stepped onto the field at 77′, in a match that ended up dividing units with the Heerenveen when the goals never came. The technician of the Mexican teamthe Argentinian Gerardo Martinowas present at the Kuip Stadiumto watch his debut and later chat with the striker.
In addition to this, after completing his suspension match on Day 1, Edson Alvarez he returned as a starter with the Ajax Amsterdam in the 6-1 win over Groningen. The machine was present throughout the match and assisted the second goal, while steven bergwijn a triplet was scored, with which, The Children of the Gods They are top of the table next to PSV.
Regarding the start of A series, John Vasquez was a starter with Cremonese in a 3-2 loss to the Fiorentinawho scored at the last minute at 90+5′ through Rolando Mandragorasince in an incredible way the Romanian goalkeeper Andrey Radu he miscalculated and entered his goal.
The violinists they stayed with ten men from minute 43.
Unlike the defender, Hirving Lozano and Napoli started their participation in the Italian league on the right foot, since they came back 2-5 to Hellas Verona and appear at the top of the competition.
The chucky was launched from the start, putting the assistance in the first goal of the Cameroonian André-Frank Zambo Anguissaleaving the field at 76′.
Already in the Jupiler Pro Leaguewhat could have been a duel between Mexicans did not happen, remembering that Omar Govea she is no longer with him Zulte-Waregemwhich succumbed 1-4 against Racing Genk of Gerardo Arteaga. The winger played the 90 minutes, receiving the preventive card at 85 ‘, with his team appearing in second place in the table with nine points after four days.
And although the Greece Super League It still doesn’t start Orbelin Pineda continues to generate applause with the AEK Athensas he achieved a double over Proodevtis in friendly duel.
The press begins to praise the actions of the maguitowho is nicknamed the ‘Mexican Ace’.
santiago naveda debuted in the Polonina league with the Miedz Legnica, The last friday. His first minutes were added by stepping onto the pitch at 70 ‘when his squad was already down 0-1 against Zaglebie-Lubinmarker that no longer moved.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#Mexicans #Europe #weekend #Chucky #assistance #Laínez #Santi #Johan #debuted
Leave a Reply