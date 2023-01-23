This weekend several Mexican soccer players saw action in their respective leagues on the Old Continent, that is, Raul Jimenez, Andres Guardado, Guillermo Ochoa, Hirving Lozano, Cesar Montes, Jorge Sanchez, Santiago Gimenez, Edson Alvarez, Eric Gutierrez, Jordan Carrillo, Orbelin PinedaIn addition to the technical Javier Aguirre.
In LaLiga of Spain, The Basque Aguirre added three gold points thanks to the victory of the Majorca about him Celta Vigo for the slightest difference daniel rodriguez. In this way, the pirates They are tenths of the general table with 25 units.
In addition to this, in Spanish soccer there was a duel between the Aztecs, since the Spanish of Cesar Montes faced Real Betis from Andres Guardadowith the latter playing his 300th match in The league after having also dressed the coats of the Deportivo La Coruna Y Valencia. Both World Cup players in 2022 were starters in a commitment that culminated in the victory of the parakeets for the danish minimum martin braitwaite at minute 43′. El Cachorro played the 90 minutes, receiving a yellow card at 55′, while El Principito left the field at 74′. The Spanish he is twelfth in the table with 20 points and the béticos are sixth with 28 points.
In the Second Division of Spain, Jordan Carrillo came on as a substitute at 74′ in the victory of sporting gijon upon Real Zaragozaafter so much Daniel Queipowith which they are eleventh in the table with 31 points.
Already in the case of Marcelo Floresremained on the bench, in the 1-1 draw between Huesca Y Real Oviedo. The local box scored via Jorge Pulido at 42 ‘, plus the French Koba Koindredi avoided defeat at 39′, with which, the carbayones They are located in position 14 with 31 units.
moving on to A series from Italy, there was another duel between countrymen, since the salernitana of Guillermo Ochoa received Napoli from Hirving Lozano, with the two coming out as starters. The seahorses they were defeated 0-2 through the reveilles of Giovanni Di Lorenzo and the nigerian Victor Osimhen. The goalkeeper was present throughout the match, while El Chucky abandoned at 86′. The Parthenopeans are still at the top of the table with 50 units and the salernitana He is on step 16 with 18 points.
With respect to eredivisie from the Netherlands, Eric Gutierrez was a starter in the win PSV Eindhoven about him Vitessewith the lonely target of Guus Til. Guti played the entire match, apart from the Farmers They are third in the classification with 35 points.
On the other hand, there was one more clash between Mexicans, since the Feyenoord Rotterdam of Santiago Gimenez was measured at Ajax Amsterdam of Edson Alvarez Y Jorge Sanchez, a duel that ended in a 1-1 draw. The home team went ahead at 34′ with a goal from the Brazilian Igor Paixaobut the visit equalized everything at 71′ with Davy Klassen. El Bebote entered at minute 74, while El Machín and Sanchez They started, disputing the entire match, with the first being reprimanded at 39′. The More popular continues to lead the classification with 38 units, with The Children of the Gods in fifth place by harvesting 33 points, adding six consecutive duels without winning.
Already in the Premier League of England, Raul Jimenez started as a starter with the wolverhampton in the 3-0 thrashing he received from the Manchester Citywith a hat-trick from the Norwegian Erling Haaland. Once the first half was over, El Lobo de Tepeji, who had not started for almost five months, did not return for the second half. The wolves they are in the 17th place with 17 points.
Finally in the Greece Super League, Orbelin Pineda was a starter with AEK Athenswho came back from 1-2 to Ionikos FC for the last ten minutes. the brazilian seba put the home team ahead at 38′, but the Croatian Domagoj Life and the swiss steven zuber, at 82′ and 90+2′, respectively, managed the somersault. El Maguito started the duel, leaving at 74′, in a clash that had up to ten yellow cards. The three points keep the AEK Athens in second place with 44 points, one below the leader Panathinaikos.
It will be this Monday when the cremonese of Johan Vasquez visit the bologna on the A seriesWhile gerardo arteaga did not see action with him GENK Racing on the Jupiler Pro League from Belgium because his match against Eupen Was postponed.
