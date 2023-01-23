In addition to this, in Spanish soccer there was a duel between the Aztecs, since the Spanish of Cesar Montes faced Real Betis from Andres Guardadowith the latter playing his 300th match in The league after having also dressed the coats of the Deportivo La Coruna Y Valencia. Both World Cup players in 2022 were starters in a commitment that culminated in the victory of the parakeets for the danish minimum martin braitwaite at minute 43′. El Cachorro played the 90 minutes, receiving a yellow card at 55′, while El Principito left the field at 74′. The Spanish he is twelfth in the table with 20 points and the béticos are sixth with 28 points.

In the Second Division of Spain, Jordan Carrillo came on as a substitute at 74′ in the victory of sporting gijon upon Real Zaragozaafter so much Daniel Queipowith which they are eleventh in the table with 31 points.

Already in the case of Marcelo Floresremained on the bench, in the 1-1 draw between Huesca Y Real Oviedo. The local box scored via Jorge Pulido at 42 ‘, plus the French Koba Koindredi avoided defeat at 39′, with which, the carbayones They are located in position 14 with 31 units.

On the other hand, there was one more clash between Mexicans, since the Feyenoord Rotterdam of Santiago Gimenez was measured at Ajax Amsterdam of Edson Alvarez Y Jorge Sanchez, a duel that ended in a 1-1 draw. The home team went ahead at 34′ with a goal from the Brazilian Igor Paixaobut the visit equalized everything at 71′ with Davy Klassen. El Bebote entered at minute 74, while El Machín and Sanchez They started, disputing the entire match, with the first being reprimanded at 39′. The More popular continues to lead the classification with 38 units, with The Children of the Gods in fifth place by harvesting 33 points, adding six consecutive duels without winning.

THE MEXICAN POSTCARD! 🇲🇽🔥 Santi and Edson today during Feyenoord vs Ajax pic.twitter.com/4rjiPuvntV – Analysts (@SomosAnalistas_) January 22, 2023

HEADLINE AGAINST CITY! Little by little, Raúl Jiménez is gaining Lopetegui’s confidence, returning to his level and today he will start in the starting 11 for Wolves against Manchester City on Matchday 21 of the Premier League. 🔴 LIVE: https://t.co/HRFZtxsx4s pic.twitter.com/X8Npkvqlwh – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) January 22, 2023