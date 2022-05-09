Even though several world leagues have defined their champions such as Spain, France and Germany, there are other competitions that follow and therefore, Mexicans are seeing action to seek UEFA Champions League spots, avoid relegation and more.
Last Friday at the A series, John Vasquez He stayed on the bench watching as the Genoa came back 2-1 to Juventus at the last minute to continue dreaming of salvation. The Argentinian paulo dybala opened the scoring at 48′, but the Icelander Albert Gudmundsson Y Domenico Criscito They did the flip.
Despite the three points obtained, The tap penultimate march with 28 points, one below the Cagliari and two less than Salernitana.
Added to this, Hirving Lozano and Napoli defeated Turin for the minimum of Spanish Fabian Ruiz. The chucky It was the start, being reprimanded at 56′ and leaving at 68′. The Neapolitans they are in second position with 73 points.
In the Jupiler Pro League from Belgium, Gerardo Arteaga came on as a substitute in the 2-2 draw between Royal Charleroi Y Racing Genk. The side relieved at 70 ‘when his team fell by the minimum. However, the smurfs came back 1-2 with the Nigerian Paul Onuachu and the norwegian Kristian Thorstvedtalthough in the end, those from home equalized with the Ivorian Vakoun Bayo, who achieved his double. The Mexican team is in second place in Group 2 with 33 units.
Going to LaLiga of Spain, the Majorca from Javier Aguirre was beaten 2-6 by a direct rival in relegation as the Grenade and is still in trouble to downgrade as it is second to last in the table with 32 points.
The visitors took the lead from the 6th minute and even when the home team equalized at 28′, they ended up succumbing, in a duel where Jorge Molina contributed a double. They have three games left pirates to avoid burning.
On the other hand, Nestor Araujo He was the undisputed starter with Celta de Vigo, who thrashed 4-0 against Alaves in balaídos. doublet of Iago Apas and Brazilian goals Thiago Galhardo and the Argentine Franco Cervi. Orbelin Pineda he saw action again entering at 67′ when everything was already defined. The Celts they are in the eleventh position of the table with 43 units.
Likewise, Real Betis of Andrew Saved Y Diego Lainez did not take advantage of the locality and succumbed 1-2 against Barcelona. Ansu Fati overtook the Catalans at 760, receiving a quick response from the Betis at 79′ through Marc BartraNevertheless, Jordi Alba sealed the board at 90 + 4 ‘.
The little Prince left the field at 77′, while Factor stayed on the bench. The Heliopolitans they remain in fifth position with 58 units.
In it Ceramic StadiumVillarreal was tied 1-1 in added time by Sevilla from Jesus Crown. The tecatito he started, leaving at 76′ when the game remained scoreless. The Argentinian Giovani Lo Celso scored at 86′ and the French Jules Koundé at 90+5′.
The Nervionenses They are third in the standings with 65 points. Of course, the Mexican was champion of the First League of Portugal after having played half of the season with the Porto F.C..
already knowing that Hector Herrera will go to the mlsthe Argentine coach Diego Simeon kept him on the bench during the Madrid derbywhich culminated in Atlético’s victory over the champion real Madrid by the minimum of the Belgian Yannick Carrasco from the eleven steps.
A little late, but with this, the mattresses They are fourth in the standings.
Regarding the Premier League, the Chelsea was equalized in the last minutes by Wolverhampton Wanderers of Raul Jimenez, who played all 90 minutes. the belgian Romelu Lukaku advanced with a double to the Blues at 56′ and 58′, plus the Portuguese Chiquinho he shone with double assistance for his countryman Francisco Trincao Y Conor Codyat 79′ and 90+7′, respectively.
The wolves They are eighth in the general table with 50 points, moving away for now from the positions of international competitions.
On the other hand, Santiago Munoz continues to give something to talk about, since this weekend he scored with the sub-23 of the Newcastle United after four minutes on the field, at 69′, during the grand final of the Northumberland Senior Cup. In the end, the magpies lost 3-2 against blyth spartans.
Already in the eredivisiethe Ajax avoided defeat against A-Z Alkmaar thanks to Edson Alvarezwho was present on the board at 86′ to leave the final 2-2. brian brobbey scored first for The Children of the Gods, but they were traced back to 75′, although The Machin, who started the entire duel, raised his hand to continue in the title dispute. With this tie, those from Amsterdam remain at the top with 79 units.
Also, the PSV Eindhoven wasted the chance to get closer to the Ajax because he was winning 0-2 with a double Cody Gakpohowever, the Nigerian Cyriel Dessers closed 2-2. Erick Gutierrez he played the 90 minutes and was booked at 51′. The Farmers they added 75 points, remaining four behind their rival with two games to go.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#Mexicans #Europe #weekend #Aguirre #verge #relegation #Edson #scored #goal
Leave a Reply