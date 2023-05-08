This weekend ended one more day for the Mexican soccer players who are trying their luck in the Old Continent. As it is already a tradition in 90min, here we present how it went: Santiago Gimenez got a double and the ‘Chucky Lozano Serie A champion was proclaimed.
the mexican player Hirving Lozano He got one more title in his career, now with Napoli.
The Italian club drew 1-1 on their visit against Udinese, thus reaching 82 points and being crowned Serie A champions. This weekend, against Fiorentina, the sky-blue team won, but Lozano was injured.
The Cremonese of the Mexican defender Johan Vasquezwas finally able to return to the path of victory in the Italian competition.
The team beat Spezia 2-0. The second goal was the work of Vásquez, who got up and scored an accurate header after a free kick.
With this victory, the Cremonese reached 27 units and continues as the penultimate in the general.
Andres Guardado He was present in the victory of Real Betis by the slightest difference against Athletic Club.
The experienced midfielder played 82 minutes on the San Mamés Barria field, and was booked at 82′.
The player Edson Alvarez drew with Ajax in a match to forget and without goals against AZ Alkmaar.
The ‘Machín’ played the 90 minutes of the match and could do little to make a difference.
In that same match, the winger Jorge Sanchez He started on the substitute bench, coming on at minute 74′ for Rensch. The winger had a discreet action and the interventions he had were minimal.
Last Saturday the midfielder Eric Gutierrez played the entire game in PSV’s 1-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam,
The pivot had a good match where he won most of the one-on-ones.
In the second division of Spain, Marcelo Flores He continues to watch all Real Oviedo games from the substitute bench.
The national is more than erased from the plans of coach Álvaro Cervera.
In the championship round of the Belgian Pro League, the GENK of the Mexican gerardo arteaga lost 2-1 to Antwerp. The Aztec defender was booked at minute 64′.
Last Wednesday Orbelin Pineda He came on as a substitute at minute 61 for his teammate Jens Jonsson in AEK’s goalless draw against Olympiacos, in the Greek league playoffs.
The goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa He had a chiaroscuro performance with Salernitana, when last Wednesday they hosted Fiorentina at the Salemo stadium, drawing 3-3.
Ochoa had good performances, although he was also an accomplice to a couple of the rival’s goals. With this tie, the Mexican team is in 14th place in the competition with 35 points.
Last Thursday the Mexican’s Espanyol Cesar Montes fell on their visit to the Ramón Sánchez Stadium against Sevilla, by a score of 3-2.
The ‘Cachorro’ played the 90 minutes with an outstanding performance, although he could do little to avoid defeat.
The Wolverhampton striker Raul Alonso Jimenez he won by the slightest difference against Aston Villa, in a game where the national striker added his sixth game without being called at least to the bench.
#Mexicans #Europe #day #Santi #Giménez #continues #score #break #records
Leave a Reply