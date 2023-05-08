The Italian club drew 1-1 on their visit against Udinese, thus reaching 82 points and being crowned Serie A champions. This weekend, against Fiorentina, the sky-blue team won, but Lozano was injured.

🇲🇽 THE GOAL by Johan Vásquez 🇲🇽#CremoneseSpezia pic.twitter.com/mW61R0uqdL — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) May 7, 2023

The team beat Spezia 2-0. The second goal was the work of Vásquez, who got up and scored an accurate header after a free kick.

With this victory, the Cremonese reached 27 units and continues as the penultimate in the general.

The experienced midfielder played 82 minutes on the San Mamés Barria field, and was booked at 82′.

The ‘Machín’ played the 90 minutes of the match and could do little to make a difference.

The pivot had a good match where he won most of the one-on-ones.

The national is more than erased from the plans of coach Álvaro Cervera.

Ochoa had good performances, although he was also an accomplice to a couple of the rival’s goals. With this tie, the Mexican team is in 14th place in the competition with 35 points.

The ‘Cachorro’ played the 90 minutes with an outstanding performance, although he could do little to avoid defeat.