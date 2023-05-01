‘Chucky’ played 60 minutes, substituting for his teammate Eljif Elmas.

With this point, the team of the national defender reached 20 points, staying in the penultimate position of Serie A.

In regular time they drew 1-1, so everything went to penalties, where they lost 3-2. Sánchez played 60 minutes, was booked at 30′ and came on as a substitute for Rensch.

Edson Álvarez missing the final penalty with which Ajax loses the final of the Dutch Cup vs PSV But it wasn’t Santi missing a penalty in a molero match against a random team because the friendly press and a lot of wilos would be sucking and sucking pic.twitter.com/TR4GVKJXgN — _  (@LuisAzul0507) April 30, 2023

The ‘Machín’ was booked at minute 30′ of play.

The player started as a substitute and came on as a substitute at minute 98′ for Xavi Simons.

The Mexican once again watched the entire game from the substitute bench, in the 3-2 victory over Ponferradina.

The goalkeeper made good saves under the three sticks and this meant that the ‘Chucky’ team could not lift the title of the competition after 33 years of fasting.