One more date ended for the Mexican elements that are trying their luck in the Old continentand as it is a tradition in 90min, here we present you how was the performance of each one of the aztec soccer players.
the mexican player Hirving Lozano he was nothing short of being champion with Napoli. This Sunday they faced Salernitana, and in the final stretch of the match they tied 1-1, so they could not celebrate the title.
‘Chucky’ played 60 minutes, substituting for his teammate Eljif Elmas.
Johan Vasquez He played the 90 minutes in the game where the Cremonese drew 1-1 at home against Hellas Verona.
With this point, the team of the national defender reached 20 points, staying in the penultimate position of Serie A.
Regarding La Liga, the Mexican Andres Guardado He stayed on the bench in the win suffered by Real Betis at the hands of Barcelona by a score of 4-0.
the mexican side Jorge Sanchez could not avoid the defeat of Ajax in the grand final of the Cup against PSV.
In regular time they drew 1-1, so everything went to penalties, where they lost 3-2. Sánchez played 60 minutes, was booked at 30′ and came on as a substitute for Rensch.
In that match of the grand final of the Dutch Cup, the player Edson Alvarez he missed the last charge from the penalty point, which ended up being lapidary for those led by Heitinga.
The ‘Machín’ was booked at minute 30′ of play.
The other side of the coin, the midfielder Eric Gutierrez He celebrated the cup title with PSV.
The player started as a substitute and came on as a substitute at minute 98′ for Xavi Simons.
The player Marcelo Flores he is practically erased from the plans of coach Cervera, who does not consider him at Real Oviedo.
The Mexican once again watched the entire game from the substitute bench, in the 3-2 victory over Ponferradina.
As far as the Pro League is concerned, the defender gerardo arteaga He played the 90 minutes of the game where GENK beat the Bruges squad 3-1. The footballer had a good performance and continues to be one of the coach’s immovables.
This Sunday Orbelin Pineda he made the substitute bench in AEK Athens’ goalless draw on their visit to Panathinaikos. Although he was at minute 21 ‘when he entered the field due to an injury to Lazaros Rota.
The goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa He was a key player in Salernitana’s draw against Napoli.
The goalkeeper made good saves under the three sticks and this meant that the ‘Chucky’ team could not lift the title of the competition after 33 years of fasting.
For the fifth consecutive game Raul Alonso Jimenez He was not even taken to the Wolverhampton bench. The Wolves team fell 6-0 against Brighton.
