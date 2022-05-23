Many of the soccer leagues in Europe have culminated this weekend, where the contrasts of the Mexican soccer players were very different because some had reasons to celebrate, others to cry, among other things.
In LaLiga, Real Betis of Andrew Saved equalized scoreless against real Madrid in it Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. The little Prince It was the beginning, playing 63 minutes, but prior to the match, the meringues made a corridor for the Betis, where the Mexican entered as captain. In this way, the Heliopolitans they were fifth in the general table with 65 points and assured their presence in the Europe League.
Also, the Valencia defeated Celta de Vigo 2-0 Nestor Araujo Y Orbelin Pineda. The Mexican defender started in the starting eleven and unfortunately he headed an own goal to close the final score, while the Uruguayan Maxi Gomez marked the first of orange trees; The Magi entered the 70 ‘, without being able to do much. The Celtics finished in eleventh place in the standings with 46 units.
On the other hand, the technical Javier Aguirre he did it again in Spain, since he saved from relegation to Majorca after beating 2-0 at Osasunasending instead the Grenade for the Second Division.
Angel Rodriguez and the french Clement Granier prevented the burning The Pirates and they will continue in the highest category for the next campaign.
Already in the case of Hector Herrera and Atlético Madrid, beat him 1-2 visiting the Real society with so many of the Argentines Rodrigo DePaul Y Angel Strapto stay in third place in the table and secure the Champions League.
H H he did not see action in the last game of the season because he was honored the previous day and now he will leave with the houston dynamo of the mls.
In addition to this, Sevilla Jesus Crown defeated 1-0 athletic clubin a duel that two goals were annulled, one by team. tecatito It was the beginning, without showing off much, trying a Chilean at 58′ that went to one side, and then left his place at 82′. At minute 68′, the Argentine Erik Lamella attended to Rafa Mirwho was left alone in front of the goalkeeper to beat him and make the Nervionenses will reach 70 units, to be fourth in the tournament and play Champions League the next season.
At the close of the Premier League, Raul Jimenez provided an assist in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 3-1 loss to Liverpoolwho saw as the Manchester City was crowned by coming back 3-2 to Aston-Villa of the helmsman Steve Gerard. Just at minute 3, The Wolf of Tepejiwho played the entire match, escaped through the center of the field and before reaching the bottom line assisted the Portuguese peter net to overtake the wolveshowever, the Senegalese Sadio Manethe egyptian Mohammed Salah Y Andy Robertson they showed up to drop off the networks in second place in the tournament.
Who had to live a bitter pill was John Vasquezsince the Genoa fell 0-1 against bolognawith a goal from the Gambian muse barrowdescending to the B-series of Italy, after being in the penultimate position of the A series with 28 points. The defender played the 90 minutes and later wrote a message thanking the fans for their support, assuring that he did not regret having reached the Faucet. For now it is unknown if The wall He will continue with the team next season.
In the case of Napoli Hirving Lozanosaid goodbye to the championship defeating 0-3 on the visit to Speziawith targets of Matteo Politanothe Polish Pyotr Zielinsky and the german Diego Demme, to be third in the contest with 79 points. It should be remembered that the chucky He is in Mexico because he had surgery on his right shoulder, which will make him miss the games of the Mexican team In the month of June.
moving on to the Jupiler Pro League from Belgium, Gerardo Arteaga started on the bench, to later enter 73′ in the 0-0 draw between KV Mechelen Y Racing Genk.
The smurfs they were in second place in Group 2 and will participate in the eliminatory for a place to the Champions League.
