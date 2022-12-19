Three Atlético de Madrid players have been crowned world champions with the Argentine team. An Atleti that has not started the season quite well, and will try to fix it in this second post-World Cup leg.
But… How have the players of the mattress team fared in the World Cup?
Rodrigo de Paul, Nahuel Molina and Ángel Correa they have taken the World Cup home thanks to the victory of the albiceleste over France. In addition, it must be added that the World Cup that both Rodrigo and Nahuel have completed has been extraordinary, very different from the season they were playing with the mattress team.
The charrúas have not lived up to the circumstances. Josema Gimenez They have not completed a dream World Cup, and they are also exposed to a major sanction as a result of their attitude after being defeated in the group stage.
Their participation has been nil, but the Croatian team has once again given the bell in the World Cup. Ivo Grbic He presented himself as the second goalkeeper in the European team.
Koke and Marcos Llorente they had little participation in Luis Enrique’s team, but alvaro morata he left as the top scorer of the Spanish team after scoring three goals and distributing an assist in the four games that “la roja” played.
Another of the greats that fell in the group stage. Neither Yannick Carrasco neither Axel Witsell They have lived a simple World Cup. Many internal problems of the Belgian team affected what was seen on the pitch.
It must be recognized that the World Cup joao felix it’s nothing bad. The one from Atleti started as a starter when all the bets placed him on the bench. He lost to Morocco in the quarterfinals.
Spectacular the World Cup that he has signed Antoine Griezman. Apart from the final match, “the little prince” has been the best player of the runner-up in the world throughout the tournament. To take off his hat.
#Atlético #Madrid #players #World #Cup #Qatar #champions #squad
Leave a Reply