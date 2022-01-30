The Real Madrid won in 2014 his last Copa del Rey. It was before the Barcelona (2-1) with a goal from Bale and with Ancelotti on the bench.
This is how it went whites ever since:
Ancelotti’s Real Madrid ended 2014 with 22 wins in a row 2015 started very badly, with the elimination in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey against Atlético de Madrid. 2-0 at the Calderón and in the second leg 2-2, with a double by Fernando Torres who had just returned to the rojiblanco team.
Rafa Benítez’s time at Real Madrid was short-lived… and ridiculous. The man from Extremadura lined up Cheryshev in the first round in Cádiz. The Russian was sanctioned and Real Madrid was eliminated for incurring an improper alignment
Zidane’s Real Madrid arrived launched to the Copa del Rey. He added 40 games without losing but Celta gave the surprise at the Bernabéu (1-2). In the second leg they suffered to hold the tie until the end (2-2)
It was the most difficult moment in Zidane’s first stage as white coach. Despite leaving the tie on track in the first leg (0-1), in the second leg the pepineros achieved a historic comeback (1-2) to reach the semifinals
In one of the toughest seasons in the history of Real Madrid, the Cup was the tournament that Solari’s men clung to the most. In the semifinals they drew at the Camp Nou (1-1), but in the second leg their aim failed them and Luis Suárez did not forgive (0-3)
The Copa del Rey was Zidane’s cursed tournament. He did not win it as a player or as a white coach. In the year of COVID, and in a single match, Real Sociedad surprised the Whites at the Bernabéu in the quarterfinals (3-4).
New ridiculous Real Madrid last year. The first game of 2021 was a tough defeat against Alcoyano (2-1), in the first round of the Cup. Many players and Zidane himself were singled out after that game.
