One more week has come to an end for Mexican players who are trying their luck in the Old Continent. Some had better fortune than others, since they were key pieces and achieved victory; For their part, some more passed with more sorrow than glory and could not do much to avoid seeing their team fall.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
the mexican striker Raul Alonso Jimenez He could do little to prevent Wolverhampton from falling to Burnley. The striker played the 90 minutes of the game, having few scoring opportunities in front.
the defender John Vasquez continues with ownership in the Genoa of Italy. The defender played the 90 minutes in the game where his team won by the slightest difference against Cagliari. Without a doubt, the national team is experiencing a good moment.
Since we are in the A series it’s time to talk about Hirving Lozano. The ‘Devil Doll’ performed well on the pitch, however, he could not do much to avoid a 3-2 loss to Empoli. The ‘Chucky’ came out of exchange at 68 ‘for Zielinski.
Last Saturday the team Real Betis champion of the Copa del Rey was proclaimed, by beating Valencia from the penalty shootout. midfielder Andrew Saved He came on as a substitute at 102′, and scored his shot from the penalty spot. Diego Lainez was not considered for the commitment.
Another of the Aztec elements that participated in The league It was Jesus Crown. Last Thursday ‘Tecatito’ played in Sevilla’s victory over Levante. The Mexican had an extraordinary performance and scored two goals. Next Friday his team will receive Cádiz.
Hector Herrera He has not yet returned to activity with Atlético de Madrid. In the middle of the week the colchoneros tied with Granada. Their next commitment will be next Saturday when they visit Athletic Bilbao.
Néstor Araujo and Orbelín Pineda did not have weekend action. Celta de Vigo’s next duel will take place on May 1 against Granada. In their most recent duel, the Galicians lost 0-2 against Getafe.
midfielder Edson Alvarez He came on as a substitute at minute 93′ in the game where Ajax beat NEC Nijmegen 1-0. Obviously for a short time in the field, the ‘Machín’ could not show himself and waste his talent on the field.
in the Eredivisie Erick Gutierrez he remains the undisputed starter with PSV Eindhoven. In the visit against Cambuur, the midfielder played the entire match. He was seen to be clean, contesting each ball and opening the field with superb touches on the ball.
#Mexicans #Europe #weekend
Leave a Reply