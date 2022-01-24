A new day was given in European soccer, where several Aztecs saw action in the different competitions such as LaLiga, eredivisie, Jupiler Pro League, Premier League and A series.
In Spain, Andrew Saved he added minutes with Real Betis in the 1-4 comeback against Spanish. Thomas Raul paved the way for parakeets, but nevertheless, Borja Iglesias he converted a brace, plus the Argentine’s goals Guido Rodriguez and the Brazilian Hispanic willian joseph. The Little Prince entered at minute 84 when the match was already settled, while Diego Lainez He watched everything from the bench. The Heliopolitans They are third in the standings with 40 points.
Also, there was a duel between Aztecs in the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, where the Seville of Jesus Crown was measured against Celta de Vigo Nestor Araujo, with both booting from home. The Argentinian Franco Cervi advanced to the visit at minute 37, while Iago Aspas increased the advantage 0-2, however, the Argentine papu gomez Y Oliver Torres They prevented the fall of the Nervionenses. At minute 71, El Tecatito was in charge of assisting Papu in the first goal, apart from that he shone in a great way with a shot on goal, four key passes and four duels won on the ground, unfortunately leaving behind the target because he felt cramped In the case of Araujo, he played the 90 minutes. The Seville marches in second place with 46 units and the Celta Vigo is twelfth with 27.
At Wanda Metropolitan, Atletico Madrid of Hector Herrera flipped 3-2 at Valencia in added time with goals from the Brazilian Matheus Cunha, the Argentinian Angel Strap Y Beautiful Mario to be placed in fourth place in the table with 36 points. HH entered 61′ when the mattresses they fell 0-2 because of the American’s goals yunus musah Y Hugo Hard, receiving the yellow card at 84′ for a dangerous game.
Who is still not taken into account is the striker Jose Juan Macias, who was not summoned by the Getafe, who drew scoreless in their visit against the Real society, adding 22 units to stay on rung 16, avoiding relegation for now.
Already in Italy, the defender John Vasquez participated in the goalless draw against Udinese, leaving the field at minute 54. The Tap, who was left with ten men at 79′, is penultimate in the standings with 13 points.
In addition to this, the Napoli of Hirving Lozano thrashed 4-1 at Salernitana with Brazilian goals John Jesus, the Belgian Dries Merten, the kosovar amir rahmani Y Lorenzo Insigne. Chucky played the first half, leaving his place in the second period for Captain Insigne. The Parthenopeans They are second in the table with 49 points.
In the Netherlands, the classic took place between PSV Eindhoven Y Ajax Amsterdam, where they were measured Erick Gutierrez Y Edson Alvarez, respectively. The children of the gods they opened the blackboard through brian brobbeybut the german Mario Gotze would even the board, although in the end, the visit took the victory thanks to Noussair Mazraoui. El Guti started from the start, saw the preventive card at 82′ and came out at 87′, while El Machín participated the entire game, receiving a yellow card at 24′. In this way, Ajax dominates the table with 48 points, leaving the Farmers in second with 46.
Regarding Belgium, the leader Union St-Gilloise won 2-1 at the last minute Racing Genk from Gerardo Arteaga, who was present throughout the match. The smurfs they are in ninth place in the tournament with 32 points.
On the other hand, Omar Govea still separate in Zulte-Waregem, which succumbed 3-1 against Circle Brugge KSV leaving the Mexican box in third to last place with 23 units.
On a change of scenery, in England, Wolverhampton Wanderers beat 1-2 Brentford without Raul Jimenez, who is injured and concentrated with the Mexican team to support. The wolves they won with the goals of the Portuguese Joao Moutinho Y Ruben Neves to place in the eighth step of the tournament with 34 points.
Finally, in the First League of Portugal, the striker Juan Jose Calero did not see action in the 1-1 draw between gil vincent Y portimonense, with the Mexican team walking in fifth position with 30 units.
