One more day ended for the Mexican players who are trying their luck on the Old Continent. Some were key pieces for their team to win, while others could do little to avoid defeat.
Here we present how the Aztec soccer players fared in Europe:
Raul Jimenez (Wolvehampton)
The Mexican striker Raul Alonso Jimenez He played 30 minutes in the game where Wolverhampton thrashed Liverpool 3-0 at home.
The attacker went to the bench and entered at minute 60′ to rest his teammate Matheus Cunha. He had some chances in front of the goal but goalkeeper Alisson narrowed him down correctly.
Hirving Lozano (Napoli)
For his part, Hirving Lozano He started in Napoli’s win by a landslide against Spezia 3-0. The ‘Chucky’ had a discreet performance, where he was painted yellow and was replaced at minute 46 ‘by Politano.
Johan Vasquez (Cremonese)
Last Saturday in Serie A the Mexican defender Johan Vasquez He started in the match where the Cremonese lost 2-0 at home to Lecce. The national player could do little to avoid the fall of his team, even though it is in last place and nothing to descend.
Andres Guardado (Real Betis)
the veteran player Andres Guardado He played 62 minutes in the match where Real Betis lost 4-2 to Celta de Vigo. The midfielder had a discreet action and was replaced at minute 62′ by the Spanish Joaquín.
Cesar Montes (Spanish)
The puppy’ Cesar Montes he played 39 minutes in the 1-1 draw against Osasuna. The Aztec defender suffered an injury after a clash with a rival player, which caused him to undergo surgery and put a band on his head. He came out as a replacement at 39 ‘for said reason.
Edson Alvarez (Ajax)
The Ajax of Edson Alvarez They did not tempt their hearts and beat Cambuur 5-0 in their visit to Leeuwarden. The ‘Machín’ played a good game and was solid in the middle sector of the field, becoming a wall for the tulip club.
It should be noted that Jorge Sánchez did not see any activity and watched the 90 minutes from the substitute bench.
Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord)
The front Santiago Gimenez He was a key player in Feyenoord’s draw against PSV. The ‘Bebote’ played the entire game and came close to getting his goal. Despite going blank, he performed well.
Erick Gutierrez (PSV)
In that match between Feyenoord and PSV, Giménez faced his compatriot Eric Gutierrez. The national midfielder started on the bench, until at 62 ‘he came on to give Veerman a rest. Little was shown by ‘Guti’.
