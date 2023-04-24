With this new setback, the national player’s team is in the penultimate position with 19 points, and everything seems to indicate that they will descend.

The full-back started and was booked just at minute 7′. He came out of exchange at 85 ‘for Lucca.

With this victory, the Farmers remain in second place overall with 65 points.

🇲🇽 SANTIAGO GIMÉNEZ WITH HIS 20TH GOAL OF THE SEASON! *The Mexican appears in the right place and time to score the second of the game. Follow his entire season on #ESPNenStarPlus pic.twitter.com/gbEC1KPbsX — Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) April 23, 2023

With this goal, the national forward reached 20 goals so far this season.

‘Tecatito’ remained on the substitute bench and saw no activity for this game.

The national player is one of the immovable coach Vrancken and played the entire game.

The Aztec footballer was reprimanded and was replaced at minute 89′ by Galanopoulos.

This weekend the Mexican team won Sassuolo by a 3-0 win.