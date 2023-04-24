This weekend ended one more date for the Mexican soccer players who are trying their luck in the Old Continent. And as it is already a tradition in 90min, here we present you how his actions were. Undoubtedly, Santiago Giménez follows that he does not believe in anyone.
The player Hirving Lozano It was the start of the game where Napoli faced Juventus in Turin. The Neapolitan team won by the slightest difference and ‘Chucky’ was replaced at minute 68′ by Elmas. His team is getting closer to lifting the Serie A title.
The Mexican defender Johan Vasquez he played the entire game in Cremonese’s thrashing loss against Udinese.
With this new setback, the national player’s team is in the penultimate position with 19 points, and everything seems to indicate that they will descend.
Last Friday, Espanyol de Cesar Montes they got a valuable point when they drew 0-0 against Cádiz. With this result, they reached 28 points and continue in the fight for non-relegation.
Osasuna beat Real Betis 3-2 Andres Guardado. The midfielder had a discreet performance and was replaced at minute 46′ by Rodri.
The Ajax of Edson Álvarez and of Jorge Sanchez they fell by a 3-0 win against PSV.
The full-back started and was booked just at minute 7′. He came out of exchange at 85 ‘for Lucca.
It should be noted that the ‘Machín’ did not even go to the bench because a game was suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards.
The PSV of Erik Gutierrez beat Ajax 3-0. The midfielder came on as a substitute at minute 66′ for Til.
With this victory, the Farmers remain in second place overall with 65 points.
what to say about Santiago Gimenez? Once again, and not to vary, the ‘baby’ got another score for his personal account, this time in Feyenoord’s 3-1 victory against Utrecht.
With this goal, the national forward reached 20 goals so far this season.
Real Oviedo of the second division of Spain beat Ibiza 2-1, however, Marcelo Flores He continues without receiving opportunities and spent the entire game on the substitute bench.
The Sevilla where the Mexican player plays Jesus Manuel Corona beat Villarreal 2-1 on the Ramón Sánchez pitch.
‘Tecatito’ remained on the substitute bench and saw no activity for this game.
This Sunday the GENK of the Mexican gerardo arteaga drew 2-2 against Sporting Charleori at the Pays de Charleroi stadium.
The national player is one of the immovable coach Vrancken and played the entire game.
The ‘little’ Orbelin Pineda He started in the game of the 3-1 away victory against Olympiacos of Greece.
The Aztec footballer was reprimanded and was replaced at minute 89′ by Galanopoulos.
The goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa He continues to be the undisputed starter at Salernitana, where he has been having good days.
This weekend the Mexican team won Sassuolo by a 3-0 win.
For the third consecutive week, the Mexican striker Raul Jimenez He did not even go to the bank with Wolverhampton. Without a doubt, his departure from the English club is imminent.
